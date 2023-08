Aug 16 (Reuters) -

* DANCO: WILL CONTINUE TO PURSUE REVERSAL OF INJUNCTION ON MIFEPREX

* DANCO LABORATORIES - REMAINS CONFIDENT IN SAFETY AND EFFECTIVENESS OF MIFEPREX AND COMMITTED TO MAKING DRUG AVAILABLE AS BROADLY AS POSSIBLE

* DANCO: MIFEPREX CONTINUE TO BE AVAILABLE UNDER CURRENT, FDA-APPROVED CONDITIONS, WHICH INCLUDES FOR USE IN PREGNANCY OF UP TO 10 WEEKS DURATION Source text for Eikon: