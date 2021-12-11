Danfoss Drives solutions on board Maersk Tender help to reduce CO2 emissions

The Maersk Supply Service vessel "Maersk Tender" has just completed a test with The Ocean Cleanup to mix biofuel into marine oil to reduce CO2 emissions. The test results are very promising.

Biofuel is an expensive alternative to standard marine oil. However, despite the cost, this test provides valuable insight into technology which further reduces emissions in the long term.

The ship was retrofitted with AC drives from Danfoss Drives on each of its four thrusters. These drives help Maersk Supply Service to achieve even more energy savings, since the thrusters no longer rotate continuously and thus only consume electricity when actually required. Thrusters usually run at full speed. Now, they are controlled individually, and this is very useful when running Dynamic Positioning (DP) mode. Danfoss Drives supplied 2 x 800 kW VLT® AutomationDrive FC 302 and 2 x 500 kW VLT® AutomationDrive FC 302 units for control of the 4 thrusters.