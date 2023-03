'Dangerous' to target access to abortion pills -WH

STORY: Walgreens announced on Thursday it would not dispense abortion pills in the 20 states where attorneys general have told the pharmacy chain it risked breaking the law should it provide them through the mail.

"Elected officials targeting pharmacies and their ability to provide women with access to safe, effective and FDA-approved medication is dangerous and just unacceptable," Jean-Pierre said when asked about the pharmacy's announcement.