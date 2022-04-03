Dangote to complete Nigerian oil refinery in Q4 -executive

ABUJA, April 3 (Reuters) - Dangote's 650,000 barrels per day
(bpd) oil refinery being built in Nigeria is due to begin
production by the fourth quarter of 2022, Group Executive
Devakumar Edwin said on Sunday.
"75% hydraulic testing ... as well as 70% of electrical
cable fitting have been completed preparatory to the completion
of the refinery in the fourth quarter of this year," Edwin said
during a site tour with Nigeria's Information Minister Lai
Mohammed.
The refinery, being built at a cost of $19 billion in Lagos,
has 4.74 billion litres storage capacity, Edwin said. He added
that 75% of products will be moved by sea within Nigeria.
Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote said in January he
expected his oil refinery project to begin production by the end
of the third quarter and reach full capacity by early
2023.
The project has been delayed by several years and the cost
has shot to $19 billion from Dangote's earlier estimates of $12
billion to $14 billion.
Dangote, who built his fortune in the cement industry, first
announced the intention to build a refinery in 2013, with the
project expected to be finished in 2016.
The billionaire then moved the site to Lekki in Lagos,
upgraded the size and said production would start in early 2020.
Despite being Africa's biggest oil producer and exporter,
Nigeria depends almost entirely on fuel imports after allowing
its significant refining capacity of 445,000 bpd to become
dilapidated over several decades.
Last month Dangote commissioned a $2.5 billion fertiliser
plant, located within his refinery and petrochemical complex,
which is already exporting urea to the United States, India,
Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.
Mohammed said he witnessed a ship being loaded with urea for
export to Argentina during the site visit.
