Daniel Loeb-backed SentinelOne valued at nearly $12 bln in strong debut

June 30 (Reuters) - Shares of SentinelOne Inc jumped
more than 31% in their U.S. stock market debut on Wednesday,
giving a market capitalization of more than $11.7 billion to the
cybersecurity firm backed by billionaire investor Daniel Loeb's
Third Point hedge fund.
Its shares opened at $46, far above their initial public
offering (IPO) price of $35 per share.
SentinelOne had fetched a valuation of roughly $8.87 billion
in its upsized IPO earlier in the day, selling 35 million shares
to raise about $1.23 billion.
It had earlier planned to sell 32 million shares priced
between $31 and $32 per share.
The company also sold around 1.43 million shares of its
Class A common stock at the IPO price in a private placement to
existing shareholders.
SentinelOne protects laptops and mobile phones from security
breaches by using artificial intelligence technology to identify
unusual behavior in enterprise networks.
The pandemic has boosted demand for cybersecurity software
as organizations worldwide move to a remote work model.
SentinelOne debuts in one of the busiest weeks of 2021 for
U.S. IPOs, with at least 17 companies scheduled to enter the
market, including donut chain Krispy Kreme Inc and Chinese
ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing.
Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs were the lead underwriters
for SentinelOne's offering.
(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath and Krishna Chandra Eluri)