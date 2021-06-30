Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Daniel Loeb-backed SentinelOne valued at nearly $12 bln in strong debut

06/30/2021 | 12:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 30 (Reuters) - Shares of SentinelOne Inc jumped more than 31% in their U.S. stock market debut on Wednesday, giving a market capitalization of more than $11.7 billion to the cybersecurity firm backed by billionaire investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point hedge fund.

Its shares opened at $46, far above their initial public offering (IPO) price of $35 per share.

SentinelOne had fetched a valuation of roughly $8.87 billion in its upsized IPO earlier in the day, selling 35 million shares to raise about $1.23 billion.

It had earlier planned to sell 32 million shares priced between $31 and $32 per share.

The company also sold around 1.43 million shares of its Class A common stock at the IPO price in a private placement to existing shareholders.

SentinelOne protects laptops and mobile phones from security breaches by using artificial intelligence technology to identify unusual behavior in enterprise networks.

The pandemic has boosted demand for cybersecurity software as organizations worldwide move to a remote work model.

SentinelOne debuts in one of the busiest weeks of 2021 for U.S. IPOs, with at least 17 companies scheduled to enter the market, including donut chain Krispy Kreme Inc and Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs were the lead underwriters for SentinelOne's offering.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:52pChina's Didi valued at $80 billion in mega U.S. IPO as shares soar
RE
12:49pExclusive-Swiss telecoms group Salt targets $2.7 billion valuation in autumn float -sources
RE
12:48pDaniel Loeb-backed SentinelOne valued at nearly $12 bln in strong debut
RE
12:47pQatar Petroleum grabs $12.5 bln in emerging market bonds record
RE
12:47pFed's Kaplan says he wants taper to start 'soon,' be gradual
RE
12:39pMexican finance minister herrera says expects consumer prices in mexico to be pressured for some 2 years by global semiconductor chip supply shortage
RE
12:38pBlackstone seeks more than $600 million in damages in Italy property dispute - filing
RE
12:38pSmaller-than-expected U.S. corn, soy acreage stokes price rally
RE
12:35pBoom! U.S. consumers hit by rising prices for Fourth of July fireworks
RE
12:34pVolvo cars looking toward an ipo by the end of 2021 - ceo
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global shares fall on pandemic fears ahead of jobs report
2Berkshire's Munger says China right to clip Ma's wings
3TODAY ON WALL STREET: The start of a new phase
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : Exclusive-Scandal-hit Credit Suisse considers creating single private..
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Apple, FedEx, Intellia Therapeutics, Reckitt Benckiser, XPO Logistics...

HOT NEWS