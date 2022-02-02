Daniels Fund gives $60.5 million in grants and scholarships in 2021

Denver, Colorado, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Daniels Fund reached $1 billion in total giving and distributed $60.5 million in grants and scholarships in 2021. The total includes $44.1 million in grants to nonprofit organizations throughout Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming, as well as to select national organizations and $16.4 million in scholarships to students throughout the four-state region.

In December, the Daniels Fund reached the milestone of $1 billion in giving since its founding in 2000. During that time, the foundation awarded more than 13,000 grants and nearly 4,600 college scholarships. To read stories of people impacted by the Daniels Fund, visit https://www.DanielsFund.org/Stories.

“Bill Daniels had a vision to make life better for people in the states that meant so much to him,” said Hanna Skandera, President and CEO of the Daniels Fund. “I believe he would be thrilled to see the impact more than $1 billion invested in our communities has made. Bill’s generosity will continue to change lives for generations to come.”

Communities across Colorado are benefiting from $29.6 million in grants this past year to outstanding nonprofits throughout the state. The Daniels Fund makes grants in eight funding areas as specified by its founder, Bill Daniels: Aging, Amateur Sports, Disabilities, Drug & Alcohol Addiction, Early Childhood Education, K-12 Education Reform, Homeless & Disadvantaged, and Youth Development.

For a list of nonprofits that were awarded grants in 2021 for programs in Colorado, click here.

Colorado students received $10.7 million in scholarships through the Daniels Fund’s two distinct scholarship programs. The Daniels Scholarship Program provides college scholarships to deserving high school seniors. The Boundless Opportunity Scholarship program provides funding to participating colleges to offer scholarships to non-traditional students.

The Daniels Fund also provided grant funding for ethics education through the Daniels Fund Ethics Initiative.

About the Daniels Fund

The Daniels Fund, established by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels, is a private charitable foundation dedicated to making life better for the people of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming through its grants program, scholarship program, and ethics initiative. Visit DanielsFund.org to learn more.

