Danimer Scientific, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

06/15/2021 | 12:47pm EDT
Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before July 13, 2021; click here to submit trade information

​LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) investors that acquired shares between October 5, 2020 and May 3, 2021. Investors have until July 13, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in this complaint that throughout the Class Period, Danimer made materially misleading and false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Danimer’s internal controls were deficient; (2) as a result, Danimer had misrepresented the size and regulatory compliance of the operation; (3) Danimer had overstated Nodax's biodegradability, particularly in landfills and oceans; and (4) as a result, Danimer’s public statements were materially misleading and false at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 13, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
