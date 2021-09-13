Danish Agro invests in the hemp seed company Møllerup Brands A/S

« Back

13/09/2021

Danish Agro has a strategic focus on plant-based foodstuffs and has just entered into an agreement to purchase 70% of the hemp seed company Møllerup Brands.

Møllerup Brands cultivates, processes, develops and sells hemp seed products which are used in food products, among other things. The Gamborg family, who also own Møllerup Gods, will remain shareholders and will continue the development of the company together with Danish Agro.

CEO of Danish Agro, Henning Haahr, is thrilled about the agreement.

'We are seeing exciting developments in the market for plant-based foodstuffs, which is a strategic focus area for Danish Agro. That's why we also see a lot of possibilities in a collaboration with the Gamborg family on Møllerup Brands. We have had a good dialogue with the Gamborg family characterised by reciprocal trust. As a produce, hemp seeds are incredibly promising with lots of great nutritional and production-related qualities, and hemp plants are also hardy and good for the environment,' he says.

'The new group of owners looks forward to working together to further develop Møllerup Brands. The global market for hemp seeds is growing, and we want to focus on increasing sales and knowledge of the company's hemp seed products. This will also hopefully lead to more farmers being able to sign farming contracts for hemp seeds with us. Additionally, hemp seeds have good protein characteristics which we naturally also want to explore as part of our strategy to develop more locally produced protein,' he adds.

The owner of Møllerup Gods, the Gamborg family, is also looking forward to the collaboration.

'At Møllerup Gods we are proud of our work with hemp and its excellent potential. Especially it has been exciting via Møllerup Brands to introduce the Danes to a brand new foodstuff. There is no doubt that hemp has significant potential in both Denmark and the rest of the world. Therefore, we are very pleased with our new cooperation with Danish Agro, as it will give us the ability to take our business to the next level. It is clear that Danish Agro shares our perspective on the possibilities of this business, and I have no doubt that we will have a strong and trust-based collaboration on this incredible plant,' Anne Sophie Gamborg says.

Over the course of six years, Møllerup Brands has grown from an entrepreneurial idea to an FSSC22.000-certified company with 8,000 square metres of production in Nors near Thisted in Northern Jutland. Møllerup Brands produces foodstuffs for retail and catering as well as a variety of ingredients for the food industry. The main products are hulled hemp seeds, hemp oil, roasted hemp seeds, flour and proteins. Hemp is a good source of protein, fibre and Omega 3 and contains all the essential amino acids.

The hemp type sold by Møllerup Brands is the industrial variety, which contains less than 0.2% of THC.