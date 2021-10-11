Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Danish Crown CEO: Red steak will be a luxuryproduct like champagne

10/11/2021 | 06:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In a featured story in the Danish daily Berlingske, Danish Crown Group CEO, Jais Valeur talks about how he expects Danish and European food trends to develop in the coming years.

- It has become clear to me that the way we consume and think about meat is going to change noticeably in the coming years. Climate becomes a "license to produce" in Denmark, says Jais Valeur to Berlingske.

Danish Crown is already well on its way to reach the company goal of reducing the climate impact of the production of pork.

On beef, that challenge is more difficult, and therefore Jais Valeur expects a red steak of veal or beef to be a luxury item in line with e.g. champagne.

- Beef is not going to be very climate friendly. It will be a bit like champagne, namely a luxury product. We will still have a production, but there will be production of beef and veal that comes from dairy cattle, calves and beef cattle that graze in the meadow and create biodiversity. The beef cattle will be a luxury product that we eat on special occasions, " says Jais Valeur to Berlingske.

It is Danish Crowns ambition to become the world's most sustainable and successful meat producer by 2030. By 2030, Danish Crown must have reduced the climate impact of the meat production by 50 %, and in 2050 Danish Crown should be climate neutral.

Danish Crown have recently signed a commitment letter to the Science-Based Targets Initiative (Scope 1-3). This will help ensure that all sustainability initiatives are driven by knowledge and data. One specific near-term initiative is for three of Danish Crown's largest production facilities to become climate-neutral in May 2022.

- We will announce in detail how we intend to achieve the goals, and we will publish data on how things are going. We will strive to become the most transparent meat producer in the world, says Jais Valeur.

Read the full story in Berlingske here (Danish)

Beef is not going to be very climate friendly. It will be a bit like champagne, namely a luxury product.

Disclaimer

Danish Crown A/S published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 10:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:58aChina rust-belt province warns of more shortages in energy crisis
RE
06:57aKKR's Bae, Nuttall succeed founders as co-CEOs
RE
06:55aIrish COVID-19 wage subsidies to be extended into second quarter of 2022
RE
06:55aIreland to meet goal of only borrowing for capital purposes one year ahead of schedule in 2022
RE
06:55aIreland to extend covid-19 wage subsidy scheme into q2 2022 - source
RE
06:55aIreland to aim for 2022 budget deficit of 1.7%-1.8% of gdp with tuesday's budget package
RE
06:54aChinese energy futures sky-rocket amid global oil gains, domestic power crunch
RE
06:53aChevron commits to net zero emissions by 2050
RE
06:52aDANISH CROWN CEO : Red steak will be a luxuryproduct like champagne
PU
06:51aUK steel makers warn of crisis due to power prices
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising yields lift dollar as oil surges
2Home from home: Mercedes-Benz doubles down on China
3ASOS boss exits as fast fashion retailer warns on profit
4KKR, Allianz, Axa to bid on Red Electrica's fibre unit, Expansion says
5Euronav : Disclosure regarding a transparency notification

HOT NEWS