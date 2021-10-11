Danish Crown CEO: Red steak will be a luxuryproduct like champagne

In a featured story in the Danish daily Berlingske, Danish Crown Group CEO, Jais Valeur talks about how he expects Danish and European food trends to develop in the coming years.

- It has become clear to me that the way we consume and think about meat is going to change noticeably in the coming years. Climate becomes a "license to produce" in Denmark, says Jais Valeur to Berlingske.

Danish Crown is already well on its way to reach the company goal of reducing the climate impact of the production of pork.

On beef, that challenge is more difficult, and therefore Jais Valeur expects a red steak of veal or beef to be a luxury item in line with e.g. champagne.

- Beef is not going to be very climate friendly. It will be a bit like champagne, namely a luxury product. We will still have a production, but there will be production of beef and veal that comes from dairy cattle, calves and beef cattle that graze in the meadow and create biodiversity. The beef cattle will be a luxury product that we eat on special occasions, " says Jais Valeur to Berlingske.

It is Danish Crowns ambition to become the world's most sustainable and successful meat producer by 2030. By 2030, Danish Crown must have reduced the climate impact of the meat production by 50 %, and in 2050 Danish Crown should be climate neutral.

Danish Crown have recently signed a commitment letter to the Science-Based Targets Initiative (Scope 1-3). This will help ensure that all sustainability initiatives are driven by knowledge and data. One specific near-term initiative is for three of Danish Crown's largest production facilities to become climate-neutral in May 2022.

- We will announce in detail how we intend to achieve the goals, and we will publish data on how things are going. We will strive to become the most transparent meat producer in the world, says Jais Valeur.

Read the full story in Berlingske here (Danish)