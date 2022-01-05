Log in
Danish bond yields drop as FX interventions stoke rate cut talk

01/05/2022 | 05:06am EST
LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Denmark's short-dated borrowing costs fell sharply on Wednesday, as news of heavy central bank interventions to weaken the Danish crown in recent weeks stoked speculation over a cut in interest rates.

According to data released on Tuesday, Denmark's central bank sold 47 billion Danish crowns, worth more than $7 billion, last month to defend the currency's peg against the euro.

While it has been selling crowns to stabilise its strengthening currency since March 2021, December marked its biggest monthly intervention since early 2020.

Economists reckon that intervention may be followed up with a rate cut to dent the crown. The Danish central bank's sole mandate is to maintain the peg and keep the crown within a band of 7.29252 to 7.62824 crowns per euro.

The rate cut speculation is clearly playing out in bond markets where bond yields fell sharply.

The yield on Denmark's three-year bond was down almost 7 basis points (bps) on Wednesday at -0.50%.

Five-year bond yields were down 3 bps at -0.34%.

Rate cuts tend to push down borrowing costs in financial markets and the fall in bond yields suggest investors are starting to position for a move.

At -0.60%, the key Danish interest rate is already the among the lowest in the world and a rate cut would contrast with policy in most other developed economies, where central banks are scaling back stimulus and lifting borrowing costs from ultra-low levels as inflation picks up.

Denmark cut interest rates in September after months of currency interventions failed to sufficiently weaken the crown. While money market futures so far suggest only a 20% chance of a 10 bps rate cut in February, speculation is building.

"The Danish central bank has yet again been forced to intervene markedly in the FX market to counter the pressure for a stronger Danish krone," Nordea chief analyst Jan Størup Nielsen chief analyst said in a note.

"Unless excess liquidity starts to increase more substantially, another interest rate cut could be imminent."

Soren Kristensen, chief economist at Sydbank, agreed a rate cut was likely, seeing a possible 10-15 bps move during the first quarter.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe in London and Nikolaj Skydsgaard in Copenhagen Editing by Sujata Rao and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.06% 0.641 Delayed Quote.-0.31%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.15% 1.19707 Delayed Quote.0.26%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.27% 0.695962 Delayed Quote.-0.33%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.16% 0.011898 Delayed Quote.0.92%
NORDEA BANK ABP 0.37% 114.16 Delayed Quote.2.97%
SYDBANK A/S 1.38% 219.2 Delayed Quote.4.84%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.20% 0.88458 Delayed Quote.0.60%
