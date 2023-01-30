Danish government proposes to spend $337 million on inflation aid package

"There are Danish families with children and pensioners who are under severe financial pressure and clearly feel the high inflation," Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen said in a statement.

As part of the proposal, the government suggests giving a tax-free cash handout of 5,000 Danish crowns to elderly with a limited income, mirroring a similar move by the previous government in June last year.

The majority government has invited opposition parties to negotiate the proposal and aims to land a deal within two weeks.

($1 = 6.8287 Danish crowns)

