  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Danish government proposes to spend $337 million on inflation aid package

01/30/2023 | 06:33am EST
Danish flags are seen hung over Nyhavn in Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark's government proposes to spend 2.3 billion Danish crowns ($337 million) on an economic aid package aimed at softening the blow from high inflation, Denmark's finance ministry said on Monday.

"There are Danish families with children and pensioners who are under severe financial pressure and clearly feel the high inflation," Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen said in a statement.

As part of the proposal, the government suggests giving a tax-free cash handout of 5,000 Danish crowns to elderly with a limited income, mirroring a similar move by the previous government in June last year.

The majority government has invited opposition parties to negotiate the proposal and aims to land a deal within two weeks.

($1 = 6.8287 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2023
