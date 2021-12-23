Danish households invest a larger share of their assets

During the last two years, households have bought investment certificates for kr. 89.4 billion and shares for kr. 25.8 billion. Investments via shares and investment certificates have increased by 6.7 percentage points and now amount to 40.9 per cent of households' total financial assets.

Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Danmarks Nationalbank published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 07:06:07 UTC.