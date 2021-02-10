Log in
Danmarks Nationalbank : Danish Government Borrowing and Debt 2020

02/10/2021
Danish Government Borrowing and Debt 2020
Authors Danmarks Nationalbank
Subject Government Debt
Type Government Debt
Year 2021
Published 10 February 2021
The government budget developed better than expected in 2020. The Danish central government debt amounted to kr. 536 billion, equal to 23 per cent of GDP at the end of 2020. The course of the covid-19 crisis has clearly highlighted the importance of the central government having access to a broad and diversified investor base through multiple financing channels. Despite periods with market turmoil, domestic government bonds were sold at record low yields. On average, nominal government bonds were sold at a yield to maturity of -0.33 per cent p.a. and an average maturity of 11.6 years. Interest costs on the central government debt totalled 0.7 per cent of GDP.
