Danmarks Nationalbank : Denmark supports the IMF's crisis response

Denmark supports the IMF's crisis response
Analysis - February 2021 - No. 2
|
Authors
|
Mortensen, Anne Ulstrup
|
Subject
|
International Monetary Fund - IMF; Resources of the IMF; Tasks of the IMF; Financing the IMF; International cooperation
|
Type
|
Analysis
|
Year
|
2021
|
Published
|
3 February 2021
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a historically large number of loans during the coronavirus crisis. The demand for IMF loans is expected to increase further as a result of the coronavirus crisis and vulnerabilities in a number of countries. Danmarks Nationalbank contributes to the IMF's crisis response and has made new lending resources available to the IMF on behalf of Denmark.
Disclaimer
