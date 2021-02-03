Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Danmarks Nationalbank : Denmark supports the IMF's crisis response

02/03/2021 | 02:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Denmark supports the IMF's crisis response Analysis - February 2021 - No. 2
Authors Mortensen, Anne Ulstrup
Subject International Monetary Fund - IMF; Resources of the IMF; Tasks of the IMF; Financing the IMF; International cooperation
Type Analysis
Year 2021
Published 3 February 2021
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a historically large number of loans during the coronavirus crisis. The demand for IMF loans is expected to increase further as a result of the coronavirus crisis and vulnerabilities in a number of countries. Danmarks Nationalbank contributes to the IMF's crisis response and has made new lending resources available to the IMF on behalf of Denmark.
Page Content

Disclaimer

Danmarks Nationalbank published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 07:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:48aThe IMF's provision of insurance against balance of payments needs and how to improve it
PU
02:48aDANMARKS NATIONALBANK : Denmark supports the IMF's crisis response
PU
02:38aChina shares end lower as losses in tech stocks offset auto gains
RE
02:33aIndonesia to boost 2021 COVID-19 recovery budget to $44 bln -finmin
RE
02:32a10-year JGB yields flat as BOJ's Wakatabe offers little guidance on March review
RE
02:32aEU CAR SALES : COVID recovery expected to start in 2021, auto industry says
PU
02:24aVODAFONE : service revenue returns to growth in third quarter
RE
02:23aHouse Republican lawmakers seek to remove Omar from committee assignments - Fox News
RE
02:23aS.Africa's Distell says half-year profits could rise even after booze ban
RE
02:22aSouth Africa's factory activity edges up in January -PMI
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Regulators to meet as brokers call time on Reddit-trader rollercoaster
2Bezos to give Amazon reins to cloud boss Jassy as sales rocket past $100 billion
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : Alibaba beats revenue forecast, shares slide amid regulatory challenges
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon scores Indian win as court freezes Future's $3.4 billion retail deal
5UK sees Northern Ireland trade problematic, trust with EU damaged

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ