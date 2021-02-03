Danmarks Nationalbank : Denmark supports the IMF's crisis response

Authors Mortensen, Anne Ulstrup Subject International Monetary Fund - IMF ; Resources of the IMF ; Tasks of the IMF ; Financing the IMF ; International cooperation Type Analysis Year 2021 Published 3 February 2021

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a historically large number of loans during the coronavirus crisis. The demand for IMF loans is expected to increase further as a result of the coronavirus crisis and vulnerabilities in a number of countries. Danmarks Nationalbank contributes to the IMF's crisis response and has made new lending resources available to the IMF on behalf of Denmark.

