Danmarks Nationalbank : New Head of Economics and Monetary Policy at Danmarks Nationalbank

01/06/2021 | 07:18am EST
New Head of Economics and Monetary Policy at Danmarks Nationalbank
Authors Danmarks Nationalbank
Subject Press releases from Danmarks Nationalbank
Type Press Releases
Year 2021
Published 6 January 2021
​Danmarks Nationalbank has appointed Thomas Harr Assistant Governor and Head of Economics and Monetary Policy. He will be taking up his new position on 1 May 2021.
Page Content

6 January 2021

Danmarks Nationalbank has appointed Thomas Harr Assistant Governor and Head of Economics and Monetary Policy. He will be taking up his new position on 1 May 2021.

Thomas Harr (48) holds an MSc in Economics and a PhD from the University of Copenhagen as well as a Master's degree from the London School of Economics. He comes from a position as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Macro, Rates, Credit and Currency Research at Danske Bank. He previously filled a number of different research and management functions at the UK bank Standard Chartered in Singapore. Thomas has solid experience in the fields of macroeconomics and monetary policy and a strong leadership profile.

'I'm extremely pleased that Thomas Harr has accepted the position of Assistant Governor of Danmarks Nationalbank. He comes with a solid professional background from the financial sector and an in-depth understanding of the link between the real economy and the financial markets. Thomas will undoubtedly contribute to further strengthening Danmarks Nationalbank's management and strong economic profile, both internally and externally. I look forward to working with him,' says Governor of Danmarks Nationalbank Lars Rohde.

'I look forward to contributing to upholding and further developing the high professional standards and credibility of Danmarks Nationalbank,' says Thomas Harr.

Enquiries can be directed to press adviser Ole Mikkelsen on tel. +45 3363 6027.

Disclaimer

Danmarks Nationalbank published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 12:17:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
