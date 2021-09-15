Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Danmarks Nationalbank : Result of the auction of 0.00 per cent DGB 2024 and 0.00 per cent DGB 2031

09/15/2021 | 04:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Danmarks Nationalbank
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange Result of the auction of 0.00 per cent DGB 2024 and 0.00 per cent DGB 2031

Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:

ISIN Bid mill. DKK (nominal) Sale mill.DKK (nominal) Cut-off price Pro rata Yield
99 24292 DGB 0.00% 15/11/2024 6,840 4,940 101.700
 40 % -0.53 % p.a.
99 24102 DGB 0.00% 15/11/2031 1,480
 760
 100.52
 100 % -0.05 % p.a.
Total 8,320
 5,700

Settlement: 17 September 2021


Disclaimer

Danmarks Nationalbank published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 08:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:37aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Dollar holds recent ranges after soft U.S. inflation
RE
09:37aNigeria's August inflation eases ahead of cenbank rate decision
RE
09:35aSouth Africa's rand extends losses as JPMorgan recommends selling
RE
09:33aBNP PARIBAS : buys majority stake in Dutch firm Dynamic Credit Group
RE
09:32aDANMARKS NATIONALBANK : Result of the auction of 0.00 per cent DGB 2024 and 0.00 per cent DGB 2031
PU
09:31aChina's onshore spot yuan finishes domestic session at 6.4351 per dollar, strongest such close since june 17
RE
09:31aIndia approves relief measures for telecoms sector - source
RE
09:29aFTSE Edges Down; Sentiment Hit by Weak China Data, Higher UK Inflation
DJ
09:26aTikTok's lead EU regulator opens two data privacy probes
RE
09:22aBritain's John Lewis to recruit 7,000 temporary workers for Christmas season
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's house of cards: Evergrande threatens wider real estate market
2Boeing delivers 22 jets in August, 737 MAX 'white tails' nearly gone
3China's Miniso to double U.S. stores, add NY 'flagship' as pandemic sla..
4News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day
5PRESS RELEASE : Babbel Group AG sets price range for its planned IPO at..

HOT NEWS