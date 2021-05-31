Danmarks Nationalbank : Governor Signe Krogstrups speech at the annual meeting of the Association of Local Banks, Savings Banks and Cooperative Banks in Denmark

In the very short term, we still expect global activity to be constrained by travel restrictions and the like. But as people are vaccinated and economies fully reopen, we believe the outlook is for a strong economic recov- ery.

The global economy has been - and still is - strongly supported by exceptionally accommodative monetary and fiscal policies. Monetary policy measures are helping to mitigate the consequences of the coronavirus restrictions. These measures have kept businesses and consumers afloat.

In the USA alone, relief packages worth 2,800 billion dollars have been adopted in recent months - equivalent to 13 per cent of GDP. The massive stimulus measures are kick-starting the US recovery in earnest.

This is contributory to our expectation that the US economy returns to pre-pandemic levels already by mid-2021. The euro area and the UK will, by contrast, not see their economies return until next year.

Now let us turn our attention at Denmark and rewind to the time before the pandemic. At that point, the Danish economy was experiencing a moderate boom without any major imbalances. In other words, we were well-equipped to weather the economic downturn.

So, how has the Danish economy performed? The most recent figures show that GDP contracted by just less than 3 per cent last year. And in the first quarter of this year, we saw another sharp decline in activity.

The good news is that activity seems to bounce back quickly when society reopens. For instance, payment card use in Denmark shows that consumption has been quick to recover.

In our March projection, we forecast that GDP would grow by about 1½ per cent this year. Since then, we have adopted a slightly more positive stance. The reason for this is that restrictions were lifted more quickly than anticipated. Consumption recovered faster. And Danish exports exceed our projection.

Overall - with the roll-out of vaccines - the risk outlook has become more balanced. That said, we still foresee both upward and downward risks.

On the one hand, some factors may boost economic activity more than anticipated. For instance, the rollout of vaccines may be faster than ex- pected. Consumption and investment may normalise more quickly. And the impact of economic stimulus measures could be stronger than antici- pated.