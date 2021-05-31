|
Danmarks Nationalbank : Governor Signe Krogstrups speech at the annual meeting of the Association of Local Banks, Savings Banks and Cooperative Banks in Denmark
GOVERNOR SIGNE KROGSTRUP'S SPEECH AT THE ANNUAL MEETING OF THE ASSOCIATION OF LOCAL BANKS, SAVINGS BANKS AND COOPERATIVE BANKS IN DENMARK (LOKALE PENGEINSTITUTTER)1
PART 1: OUTLOOK FOR THE DANISH ECONOMY
Thank you for inviting me to speak here today.
I would like to start with a brief overview of the current economic situation - now, just over a year after the coronavirus outbreak.
And then, after talking about a crisis we are emerging from, I will spend the rest of my time talking about another crisis that is still ahead of us: the climate crisis.
Let us start by looking abroad. As we all know, 2020 brought us the worst economic downturn in recent history.
Global economic activity contracted by almost 4 per cent, but with considerable differences across countries and industries. For instance, the Chinese and US economies outperformed the euro area. And manufacturing industries outperformed service industries. I will get back to that momentarily.
We are not yet out of the pandemic - although, in some ways, it may feel like that if we look at the street life. But with the global vaccine rollout, there is light at the end of the tunnel.
In the very short term, we still expect global activity to be constrained by travel restrictions and the like. But as people are vaccinated and economies fully reopen, we believe the outlook is for a strong economic recov- ery.
The global economy has been - and still is - strongly supported by exceptionally accommodative monetary and fiscal policies. Monetary policy measures are helping to mitigate the consequences of the coronavirus restrictions. These measures have kept businesses and consumers afloat.
In the USA alone, relief packages worth 2,800 billion dollars have been adopted in recent months - equivalent to 13 per cent of GDP. The massive stimulus measures are kick-starting the US recovery in earnest.
This is contributory to our expectation that the US economy returns to pre-pandemic levels already by mid-2021. The euro area and the UK will, by contrast, not see their economies return until next year.
Now let us turn our attention at Denmark and rewind to the time before the pandemic. At that point, the Danish economy was experiencing a moderate boom without any major imbalances. In other words, we were well-equipped to weather the economic downturn.
So, how has the Danish economy performed? The most recent figures show that GDP contracted by just less than 3 per cent last year. And in the first quarter of this year, we saw another sharp decline in activity.
The good news is that activity seems to bounce back quickly when society reopens. For instance, payment card use in Denmark shows that consumption has been quick to recover.
In our March projection, we forecast that GDP would grow by about 1½ per cent this year. Since then, we have adopted a slightly more positive stance. The reason for this is that restrictions were lifted more quickly than anticipated. Consumption recovered faster. And Danish exports exceed our projection.
Overall - with the roll-out of vaccines - the risk outlook has become more balanced. That said, we still foresee both upward and downward risks.
On the one hand, some factors may boost economic activity more than anticipated. For instance, the rollout of vaccines may be faster than ex- pected. Consumption and investment may normalise more quickly. And the impact of economic stimulus measures could be stronger than antici- pated.
On the other hand, some factors may end up curtailing economic activity more than expected. For instance, factors related to the development of the pandemic and the rollout of vaccines.
Higher pandemic-related government expenditure could also trigger a sovereign debt crisis in some countries. And the fact that the pandemic has rekindled protectionism - that is: an "every country for itself" mentali- ty.
Finally, some companies may not be able to stay afloat when the government relief packages expire.
However, in Denmark we believe that you - the Danish banks - are well positioned to support viable companies when the relief packages come to an end. Banks have considerable capacity to expand lending and absorb any losses.
The release of the countercyclical capital buffer has contributed to this capacity. The very purpose of the capital buffer is to build up capital in good times to be drawn on in bad times, to maintain lending and absorb losses.
So, rebuilding the buffer as we emerge from the crisis is important to make us resilient for future crises. And as I am sure you have noticed, the Systemic Risk Council expects to recommend you to start rebuilding the buffer in mid-2022.
All in all, the timing and pace of the recovery of the Danish economy remains highly uncertain. It is therefore, as we have pointed out on earlier occasions, important that policymakers are ready to adjust fiscal policy.
As I mentioned earlier, the economy is currently operating at multiple speeds - both in Denmark and abroad.
On the one hand, segments of the economy are hampered by fear of infection and restrictions. This applies, for instance, to the tourism industry.
On the other hand, activity has returned in other segments of the economy - or is even higher than before the pandemic. This is the case for su- permarkets, the IT industry and, not least, the construction industry, where a growing number of companies are even reporting a shortage of labour.
The housing market is a segment that has seen a particular surge in activity during the pandemic. Prices have risen considerably across Denmark, but it is particularly in the Greater Copenhagen area that they are really booming.
House price increases are driven by a surge in housing transactions. Thirty per cent more homes are sold each month than before the pandemic, and housing market activity is at a historically high level, though it fell slightly in April.
The momentum is really strong. In itself, such momentum is cause for raised eyebrows.
The large number of transactions could be the result of a change in Danish housing demand during the pandemic. We have not been able to travel or go to restaurants the way we used to. And we have had to work from home. This may have prompted many Danes to prioritise or bring forward home purchases.
At the same time, the pandemic may have caused homeowners who were planning to downsize or leave the housing market to postpone their sales plans. If the supply of homes does not increase, this alone will result in higher prices.
Red flags are emerging in some segments of the housing market, especially in large urban areas and particularly in Copenhagen. In these loca- tions, the housing burden for owners of owner-occupied flats is relatively high - a trend we have seen in recent years.
Moreover, lending has tended to grow faster than incomes in Copenha- gen since 2015. As a result, the loan-to-disposable-income ratio is approaching pre-financial crisis levels.
So, overall, Copenhagen homeowners have become more exposed to a potential fall in their income and to rising interest rates.
Interest rates are currently at a record low, and in 2020 we saw the first increase for years in loans with deferred amortisation. These loans are particularly popular among the most indebted homeowners, with half of the borrowers taking out loans with deferred amortisation.
It is not expedient for such a high proportion of this group to opt for deferred -amortisation loans. Rather, a sound principle for people raising a large amount of debt should be to reduce it to a lower level.
This means that, overall, we are seeing more signs of risk-building due to rising house prices - especially in the Greater Copenhagen area. So vigilance is called for.
As you may have noticed, the Systemic Risk Council has announced that, at its next meeting in June, it expects to recommend to the government that new measures be taken to limit risk building due to higher house prices.
Preventing unsustainable risk building is important. Consequently, measures to smooth housing market fluctuations could usefully be con- sidered.
Such measures could include amortisation requirements for the most indebted homeowners or a lower tax deduction for interest costs. It is also essential that the new housing taxation system - which fluctuates with house prices - is introduced as scheduled in 2024. These measures will have a structural, stabilising impact on the housing market - now and in future.
