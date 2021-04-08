Danmarks Nationalbank : How do non-pharmaceutical interventions affect the spread of COVID-19? A literature review

Authors Poeschl, Johannes ; Larsen, Rasmus Bisgaard Subject Other economic analyses ; Recent economic and monetary trends Type Economic Memo Year 2021 Published 8 April 2021

This memo reviews the academic literature on the effectiveness of non-pharmaceutical interventions in mitigating the spread of COVID-19. Only empirical studies are included. Interventions generally reduce COVID-19 spread but the literature is less conclusive for some interventions than others. Intervention timing and local characteristics are determinants of effectiveness.

