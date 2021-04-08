Danmarks Nationalbank : How do non-pharmaceutical interventions affect the spread of COVID-19? A literature review

How do non-pharmaceutical interventions affect the spread of COVID-19? A literature review
Economic Memo - April 2021 - No. 4
Authors
Poeschl, Johannes; Larsen, Rasmus Bisgaard
Subject
Other economic analyses; Recent economic and monetary trends
Type
Economic Memo
Year
2021
Published
8 April 2021
This memo reviews the academic literature on the effectiveness of non-pharmaceutical interventions in mitigating the spread of COVID-19. Only empirical studies are included. Interventions generally reduce COVID-19 spread but the literature is less conclusive for some interventions than others. Intervention timing and local characteristics are determinants of effectiveness.
