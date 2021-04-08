Log in
Danmarks Nationalbank : How do non-pharmaceutical interventions affect the spread of COVID-19? A literature review

04/08/2021 | 02:44am EDT
How do non-pharmaceutical interventions affect the spread of COVID-19? A literature review Economic Memo - April 2021 - No. 4
Authors Poeschl, Johannes; Larsen, Rasmus Bisgaard
Subject Other economic analyses; Recent economic and monetary trends
Type Economic Memo
Year 2021
Published 8 April 2021
This memo reviews the academic literature on the effectiveness of non-pharmaceutical interventions in mitigating the spread of COVID-19. Only empirical studies are included. Interventions generally reduce COVID-19 spread but the literature is less conclusive for some interventions than others. Intervention timing and local characteristics are determinants of effectiveness.
Danmarks Nationalbank published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 06:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
