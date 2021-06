In the first four months of 2021, kr. 30.3 billion was added to the Danish homeowners' total mortgage debt. Interest-only debt accounts for two thirds of the increase. Out of homeowners' total mortgage debt of kr. 1,757 billion, kr. 800 billion is now interest-only debt.

