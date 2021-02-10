Dansons Set To Open Pellet Mill In Hope, Arkansas

PHOENIX, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dansons USA is proud to announce it will open the country's largest barbecue wood pellet mill and distribution center in Hope, Arkansas. The facility, which is approximately 335,000 square feet and sits on 143 acres, will initially start with three pelleters and a 100,000-ton capacity, but has the infrastructure for eventual expansion to 300,000 tons and nine pelleters. The site will also serve as a distribution center for wood pellets as well as wood pellet barbecue grills and will be responsible for creating approximately 50-100 new jobs in the next three years.

Dansons USA will open the country's largest barbecue wood pellet mill and distribution center in Hope, Arkansas .

"Dansons is setting the barbecue world on fire with its high-quality wood pellets and top-flight pellet grills," Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. "Dansons and Hope are a perfect match. Dansons needs wood. Arkansas has wood. Dansons needs a first-rate workforce. Arkansans are the hardest working and smartest employees anywhere. Dansons and Arkansas will set the standard for barbecue wood pellets, and soon grill masters will be serving barbecue with the distinctive taste of Arkansas."

The site, which will be the crown jewel of Danson's pellet creation and distribution operation, is a former Georgia-Pacific facility and has a strong infrastructure for wood processing. The town of Hope also has extensive fiber processing abilities, with several sawmills, paper mills and particle board plants already in the area. For Dansons, the pellets will be manufactured for the Pit Boss® Grills and Louisiana Grills® brands and are a 100% all-natural product that are free of artificial flavors, spray scents and binders.

"This is a great day for the city of Hope," Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said. "Dansons is renowned for their exceptional products and community involvement, and I know they will have a huge impact on economic and community development in Southwest Arkansas. I look forward to continuing to work with them as they join Arkansas' diverse business community."

"We are blessed to be able to expand our operation and open our new pellet mill location in Hope, Arkansas," said Dansons President Jeff Thiessen. "The state of Arkansas has been the most welcoming, most friendly and most encouraging location we've ever done business in. The Arkansas Economic Development Commission, from the town, county and state level, has welcomed us with open arms from the onset of this project. As a family-owned business, the personal touches that have come from Governor Hutchinson and Secretary Preston's offices, as well as those from Jack Thomas and Steve Harris with the state and local EDC, have meant a lot to us. We believe in relationships and people and we really like the people we are working with."

"Dansons conducts business with both integrity and excellence, and we are thrilled to welcome them to our community," Hope Mayor Don Still said. "Dansons' family-focused values are a great fit for Hope, and I look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with the company in the future."

Dansons was founded in 1999 by Dan Thiessen and his two sons. They own and operate multiple companies and brands within Dansons itself. Each brand has a reputation that fits the founders – reliable, dependable, honest and family-oriented. From world-class wood pellet grills and vertical smokers to industrial lubricants and horse bedding, Dansons offers a wide range of quality products within their respective industries. For more information, visit https://internal.dansons.com.

Patrick Kurish (480) 542-9449 ext. 1304

patrick.kurish@dansons.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dansons-set-to-open-pellet-mill-in-hope-arkansas-301226282.html

SOURCE Dansons, USA