Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dansons Set To Open Pellet Mill In Hope, Arkansas

02/10/2021 | 08:01pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHOENIX, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dansons USA is proud to announce it will open the country's largest barbecue wood pellet mill and distribution center in Hope, Arkansas. The facility, which is approximately 335,000 square feet and sits on 143 acres, will initially start with three pelleters and a 100,000-ton capacity, but has the infrastructure for eventual expansion to 300,000 tons and nine pelleters. The site will also serve as a distribution center for wood pellets as well as wood pellet barbecue grills and will be responsible for creating approximately 50-100 new jobs in the next three years.

Dansons USA will open the country's largest barbecue wood pellet mill and distribution center in Hope, Arkansas.

"Dansons is setting the barbecue world on fire with its high-quality wood pellets and top-flight pellet grills," Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. "Dansons and Hope are a perfect match. Dansons needs wood. Arkansas has wood. Dansons needs a first-rate workforce. Arkansans are the hardest working and smartest employees anywhere. Dansons and Arkansas will set the standard for barbecue wood pellets, and soon grill masters will be serving barbecue with the distinctive taste of Arkansas."

The site, which will be the crown jewel of Danson's pellet creation and distribution operation, is a former Georgia-Pacific facility and has a strong infrastructure for wood processing. The town of Hope also has extensive fiber processing abilities, with several sawmills, paper mills and particle board plants already in the area. For Dansons, the pellets will be manufactured for the Pit Boss® Grills and Louisiana Grills® brands and are a 100% all-natural product that are free of artificial flavors, spray scents and binders.

"This is a great day for the city of Hope," Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said. "Dansons is renowned for their exceptional products and community involvement, and I know they will have a huge impact on economic and community development in Southwest Arkansas. I look forward to continuing to work with them as they join Arkansas' diverse business community."

"We are blessed to be able to expand our operation and open our new pellet mill location in Hope, Arkansas," said Dansons President Jeff Thiessen. "The state of Arkansas has been the most welcoming, most friendly and most encouraging location we've ever done business in. The Arkansas Economic Development Commission, from the town, county and state level, has welcomed us with open arms from the onset of this project. As a family-owned business, the personal touches that have come from Governor Hutchinson and Secretary Preston's offices, as well as those from Jack Thomas and Steve Harris with the state and local EDC, have meant a lot to us. We believe in relationships and people and we really like the people we are working with."

"Dansons conducts business with both integrity and excellence, and we are thrilled to welcome them to our community," Hope Mayor Don Still said. "Dansons' family-focused values are a great fit for Hope, and I look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with the company in the future."

Dansons was founded in 1999 by Dan Thiessen and his two sons. They own and operate multiple companies and brands within Dansons itself. Each brand has a reputation that fits the founders – reliable, dependable, honest and family-oriented. From world-class wood pellet grills and vertical smokers to industrial lubricants and horse bedding, Dansons offers a wide range of quality products within their respective industries. For more information, visit https://internal.dansons.com

Patrick Kurish

(480) 542-9449 ext. 1304


patrick.kurish@dansons.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dansons-set-to-open-pellet-mill-in-hope-arkansas-301226282.html

SOURCE Dansons, USA


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:35aConquest Resources Grants Incentive Stock Options
NE
09:34aROGERS SUGAR : Rod Kirwan Appointed Vice President, Sales and Marketing of Lantic Inc.
PU
09:34aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : to Develop Advanced Air-to-Air Missile Engagement Concept
PU
09:33aBUNKER HILL MINING CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:32aNUANCE COMMUNICATIONS : A culture of diversity where everyone feels welcome, heard, and valued
PU
09:32aUNION PACIFIC : Long Game Win Makes UP Big in South Korea
PU
09:31aMETRO AG : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
09:31aVESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Receives a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
09:31aUKG : Ranked #2 on Forbes America's Best Large Employers 2021 List
BU
09:26aDollar slides to two-week low as tame inflation, U.S. yields weigh
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ