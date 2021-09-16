Log in
Dante Labs Announces Appointment of Global Legal Expert Rachel Haverfield as General Counsel to its Expanding Leadership Team

09/16/2021 | 07:32am EDT
CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dante Labs, a global leader in genomics and precision medicine, today announced the appointment of Rachel Haverfield to the company’s leadership as General Counsel to drive the growth and scale of the business and opportunity.

“We are so pleased to have Rachel joining Dante’s growing leadership of top talent in the industry,” said Andrea Riposati, CEO of Dante Labs. “Rachel’s global, legal commercial, regulatory and compliance expertise will be instrumental to Dante Labs as we empower governments, patient groups and individuals worldwide with actionable, clinically-relevant whole genome based insights and personalized medicine.”

Rachel Haverfield joins Dante Labs as General Counsel. As a dynamic international in-house lawyer with major law firm, public and private company experience, Rachel will serve as principal legal advisor and manager on all transactions, intellectual property matters, corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions at Dante Labs. Prior to joining Dante, Rachel was Vice President of Legal EMEA at Illumina based in Cambridge.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Dante Labs at this exciting time when genomics is emerging as essential to healthcare and is resulting in better outcomes for patients,” said Rachel Haverfield, General Counsel of Dante Labs. “I’m excited to join this team of experts aligned in our mission to scale the business globally in order to bring a more human approach to healthcare.”

About Dante Labs
Dante Labs is a global genomic data company building and commercializing a new class of transformative health and longevity applications based on whole genome sequencing and AI. Our assets include one of the largest private genome databases with research consent, a proprietary software platform designed to unleash the power of genomic data at scale and proprietary processes which enable an industrial approach to genomic sequencing.

Headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, with a research laboratory in Wolverhampton, Dante Labs supported the UK Government’s urgent requirement to scale-up a high-capacity, highly automated testing solution for Covid-19, including infected patients as well as those with antibodies. Dante Labs was able to deliver by leveraging existing technology that had been developed for whole genome sequencing.

Contact
Giorgio Lodi
media@dantelabs.com
+39 0862 191 0671
www.dantelabs.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
