Darby McDevitt Joins iLLOGIKA

05/13/2021 | 02:38pm EDT
iLLOGIKA is pleased to announce that Darby McDevitt, the renowned and award-winning script writer of multiple Assassin’s Creed games, has joined the company as Narrative Director to work with our talented teams of developers on several titles, including our narrative-driven, single-player, movie-based, PC/console game.

As iLLOGIKA grows, it’s developing several projects that rely on immersive narratives to transport players directly into the game experience. This format, unlike traditional or passive forms of storytelling, necessitates an elegant fusion of game and narrative design, giving players the freedom of choice throughout a coherent and quality story.

About Darby McDevitt

As Narrative Director, Darby will lead narrative design, greatly influence game design and help the company meet its goal of mastering the narrative game format. “We are very happy to welcome Darby to the team as he joins us at a crucial stage of our growth. We are currently investing heavily in both talent and projects; Darby is a key hire that should signal our commitment to building exemplary teams and high-quality story-driven games” says David Fugère-Lamarre, CEO of iLLOGIKA. Darby joins a team that already includes industry veterans such as Creative Director Hervé Sliwa and Producer Frank Rosay.

About iLLOGIKA

iLLOGIKA is a video game developer and creator of immersive experiences with a multifaceted team of over 70 professionals, all of whom bring a unique mix of creativity and technological expertise to their craft. With numerous video game and immersive experience collaborations under our belt — including Cuphead, Lara Croft Go and the world-record-breaking Hunger Games exhibition at MGM Grand Las Vegas — iLLOGIKA now stands ready to bring its own titles and experiences to the world's stage.

Visit illogika.com


© Business Wire 2021
