Dark for a year, Broadway theaters to start limited reopening in April

March 3 (Reuters) - Broadway theaters, closed for a year,
will start to reopen in April for special events in front of
limited indoor audiences, authorities in New York said on
Wednesday.
The NY PopsUp program will serve as a test run for the
return of live artistic performances in New York City after the
coronavirus pandemic shuttered plays, ballet, opera and concerts
in the city.
"In April, select Broadway theaters ... will open their
doors to audiences for the first time since March 12, 2020, with
a series of special NY PopsUp programs," organizers said in a
statement.
The initiative will "put in motion safety protocols that
will eventually be employed for Broadway’s return."
New York officials said on Wednesday that event spaces could
reopen at one-third of their capacity, or 100 people indoors,
starting on April 2. Testing, masks and social distancing will
be required.
A handful of off-Broadway venues with flexible performance
spaces will be also be adapted for socially distanced arts
events and start opening in April.
“The reopening of these venues will provide the much needed
light at the end of this long, dark tunnel," Sade Lythcott,
chief executive of the National Black Theatre, said in a
statement.
Thousands of actors, dancers, musicians and backstage crew
were thrown out of work when Broadway theaters closed. The
target date for reopening is currently June 1, although that
date may slip. Some shows, including the hit musicals "Frozen"
and "Mean Girls" have said they will not return
Live theater is one of the last sectors to come back after
the pandemic because of the challenges of social distancing for
actors on stage, for crews backstage, and for audiences in
cramped seating in old buildings.
New York City has begun relaxing pandemic restrictions in
recent weeks due to a fall in coronavirus cases and an increase
in supplies of vaccines.
The NY PopsUp program, launched by show business producers
Scott Rudin and Jane Rosenthal, began its rollout in late
February featuring short, free outdoor performances around New
York state.
