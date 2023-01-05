Darling Ingredients expects 20% growth in 2023 -CEO

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Renewable fuel producer Darling
Ingredients Inc expects 20% growth for the company in
2023, the chief executive said on Thursday, as governments
worldwide push for energy solutions to lower carbon emissions.
Darling, one of the world's largest producers of animal
fat-based hydrocarbons, is maintaining guidance for company
growth in 2022, Chief Executive Randall Stuewe said during a
Goldman Sachs energy conference. The company has recently
started up its Diamond Green Diesel III plant in Port Arthur,
Texas, to produce renewable diesel in partnership with Valero
Energy Corp.
Renewable diesel, which can be made from used cooking
oil and animal fat, has been a growing market in the sustainable
energy landscape over the last few years, along with fuels such
as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), used to power aircrafts.
SAF is "very close" to being viable at current
economics, Stuewe said. Historically, SAF has been much more
expensive to produce versus petroleum-based jet fuel.
Stuewe added that the Environmental Protection Agency,
in its latest decision on biofuel blending mandates signaled
that EPA wants to see SAF production growth.
In an effort to fight climate change, President Joe
Biden's administration has launched a government challenge to
supply at least 3 billion gallons of SAF per year by 2030. The
airline sector is considered one of the most difficult to
decarbonize as fuel for flights cannot be easily replaced with
other kinds of power.
