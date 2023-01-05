Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Darling Ingredients expects 20% growth in 2023 -CEO

01/05/2023 | 05:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Renewable fuel producer Darling Ingredients Inc expects 20% growth for the company in 2023, the chief executive said on Thursday, as governments worldwide push for energy solutions to lower carbon emissions.

Darling, one of the world's largest producers of animal fat-based hydrocarbons, is maintaining guidance for company growth in 2022, Chief Executive Randall Stuewe said during a Goldman Sachs energy conference. The company has recently started up its Diamond Green Diesel III plant in Port Arthur, Texas, to produce renewable diesel in partnership with Valero Energy Corp.

Renewable diesel, which can be made from used cooking oil and animal fat, has been a growing market in the sustainable energy landscape over the last few years, along with fuels such as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), used to power aircrafts.

SAF is "very close" to being viable at current economics, Stuewe said. Historically, SAF has been much more expensive to produce versus petroleum-based jet fuel.

Stuewe added that the Environmental Protection Agency, in its latest decision on biofuel blending mandates signaled that EPA wants to see SAF production growth.

In an effort to fight climate change, President Joe Biden's administration has launched a government challenge to supply at least 3 billion gallons of SAF per year by 2030. The airline sector is considered one of the most difficult to decarbonize as fuel for flights cannot be easily replaced with other kinds of power. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Leslie Adler and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.01% 78.82 Delayed Quote.-4.36%
DARLING INGREDIENTS INC. -1.43% 60.52 Delayed Quote.-2.52%
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION 5.83% 126.59 Delayed Quote.-5.71%
WTI 0.76% 73.885 Delayed Quote.-4.28%
Latest news "Economy"
05:47pU.S. authorities probe FTX engineer Singh -Bloomberg News
RE
05:41pWho is Alex Mashinsky, the man behind the alleged Celsius crypto fraud?
RE
05:40pMexico nominates Omar Mejia Castelazo for central bank board
RE
05:34pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.69% to 97.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEuro Lost 0.78% to $1.0523 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pSterling Lost 1.19% to $1.1911 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDollar Gains 0.58% to 133.40 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDogecoin Gained 0.62% to $0.072 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEthereum Lost 0.07% to $1251.32 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pBitcoin Gained 0.15% to $16845.63 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: Minutes come, minutes go
2Morning Bid: Rate cut talk, already!
3Amazon to lay off over 17,000 workers - WSJ
4NOVO NORDISK : Sell rating from Jefferies
5Nokia appoints Rolf Werner as its Head of Europe

HOT NEWS