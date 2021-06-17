Darren Walsh Joins InMobi as Head of Programmatic Demand for Europe

Buy-Side Expert to Head Up Agency Business

InMobi, the world's leading independent marketing cloud, today announced Darren Walsh has joined the company as Head of Programmatic Demand, InMobi Exchange, Europe.

Based in London, Darren is tasked with scaling up InMobi’s relationships with the major UK agency groups, both in their home market and across the continent. His role also includes the management of existing client-direct, managed and DSP relationships. He reports to Andrew Powell, VP & MD, EMEA.

Darren brings 10 years’ experience in the advertising industry, advising brands on how to achieve growth and relevance through the use of mobile, video and native. He was previously Director of Programmatic, EMEA at Nativo, as well as Brand Strategy Director at PowerLinks.

Darren Walsh, Head of Programmatic Demand, InMobi Exchange, Europe says: “I am delighted to join InMobi, especially at this time. Much has been made of the major shifts impacting the market right now. However, it is also a time of great untapped opportunity, especially for buyers of in-app inventory. I couldn’t be more excited to work in mobile ad tech right now.”

Andrew Powell, VP & MD, EMEA, InMobi adds: “Darren has built a fantastic reputation in his career so far. His success working with brands, across programmatic both in mobile and native speaks for itself, and I am sure he will do the same for InMobi. He will no doubt play a key role for us, with our EMEA team in London set to triple in size over the course of this year.”

Darren adds: “As a market, I believe we still have only scratched the surface with in-app. Especially when it comes to branding campaigns. I would also highlight to buyers the growing availability of high performing creative across in-game settings. And even as cookies and IDFA decline, we should also mention the growing possibilities around 1st party data and contextual targeting right now. Taken together, all of these factors form a robust combination which will suit advertisers’ needs well into the future.”

