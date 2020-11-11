Daseke Appoints Julie Hoagland as Chief People Officer

New CPO brings 25 years of Human Resources experience to the Company and completes the Company’s executive leadership team

ADDISON, Texas, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) (“Daseke” or the “Company”), the largest flatbed, specialized transportation and logistics solutions company in North America, announced today that it has named Julie Hoagland as the Company’s Chief People Officer (“CPO”). In this new executive role, Ms. Hoagland will report to Chris Easter, Chief Executive Officer of Daseke, and lead all aspects of the Company’s human resources function, with a focus on fostering the strategic development of the Company’s culture, leadership, and talent.



Chris Easter commented, “We are excited to announce Julie’s appointment as Daseke’s first ever Chief People Officer, which compliments and completes the strong leadership team we have built over the last year. Julie brings over two and a half decades of experience as an established and highly respected human resources professional. To enable our strategy and build an even stronger Daseke, we must continue to invest in our people and culture. Our strategy remains focused on our goal to deliver a ninety percent operating ratio over the long-term, and we will need to further invest in building a highly functional culture and strong bench of talent to be successful. We are happy to welcome Julie to the team and look forward to her contribution.”

Ms. Hoagland brings over 25 years of human resources experience to Daseke’s leadership team. Ms. Hoagland joins Daseke from A. H. Belo Corporation, a Dallas-based news and emerging media and digital marketing company, where she served as Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer since 2016. Prior to joining A. H. Belo Corporation, Ms. Hoagland served as Head of People Services at DaVita Rx, where she helped support significant growth, including employee headcount expansion from 500 to over 1,700 employees, while maintaining a great place to work. Her work at DaVita Rx garnered her recognition as the 2012 HR Executive of the Year by Dallas HR (the local SHRM affiliate). She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Personnel Management and Industrial Relations from the University of North Texas and completed her Business of Human Resources Executive Program at the University of North Carolina.

In connection with Ms. Hoagland’s hiring, the Board of Directors has approved equity awards as an inducement material to her acceptance of employment with the Company in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Ms. Hoagland was granted the following awards: (A) options to purchase 66,600 shares of the Company’s common stock, with an exercise price of $6.89 per share (the closing price of the Company’s common stock on November 6, 2020), which are scheduled to vest in three equal annual installments, subject to the her continued employment; and (B) 45,700 performance stock units that are eligible to vest at the end of a three-year performance period subject to the achievement of specified stock price hurdles and the her continued employment. Ms. Hoagland’s inducement grants provide for varying levels of accelerated vesting upon the occurrence of specified employment termination and change in control events.

About Daseke, Inc.

Daseke, Inc. is the largest flatbed and specialized transportation and logistics company in North America. Daseke offers comprehensive, best-in-class services to many of the world’s most respected industrial shippers through experienced people, a fleet of more than 5,000 tractors and 11,500 flatbed and specialized trailers. For more information, please visit www.daseke.com .

Forward‐Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “plan,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “forecast,” “seek,” “target,” “predict,” and “potential,” the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology. Projected financial information, including our guidance outlook, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may also include statements about the Company’s goals, including its restructuring actions and cost reduction initiatives; the Company’s financial strategy, liquidity and capital required for its business strategy and plans; the Company’s competition and government regulations; general economic conditions; and the Company’s future operating results.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that the Company anticipates. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any subsequent date, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic may remain prevalent for a significant period of time and may continue to adversely affect the Company’s business, results of operations and financial condition even after the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided and “stay at home” mandates have been lifted. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic impacts the Company will depend on numerous evolving factors and future developments that it cannot predict. There are no comparable recent events that provide guidance as to the effect the COVID-19 global pandemic may have, and, as a result, the ultimate impact of the pandemic is highly uncertain and subject to change. Additionally, the Company will regularly evaluate its capital structure and liquidity position. From time to time and as opportunities arise, the Company may access the debt capital markets and modify its debt arrangements to optimize its capital structure and liquidity position.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond our control) that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, general economic and business risks, such as downturns in customers’ business cycles and disruptions in capital and credit markets, the impact to the Company’s business and operations resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company’s ability to execute and realize all of the expected benefits of its integration, business improvement and comprehensive restructuring plans, the Company’s ability to complete planned or future divestitures successfully, the Company’s ability to adequately address downward pricing and other competitive pressures, driver shortages and increases in driver compensation or owner-operator contracted rates, loss of senior management or key operating personnel, our ability to realize intended benefits from its recent or future acquisitions, seasonality and the impact of weather and other catastrophic events, fluctuations in the price or availability of diesel fuel, increased prices for, or decreases in the availability of, new revenue equipment and decreases in the value of used revenue equipment, the Company’s ability to generate sufficient cash to service all of the Company’s indebtedness, restrictions in its existing and future debt agreements, increases in interest rates, changes in existing laws or regulations, including environmental and worker health safety laws and regulations and those relating to tax rates or taxes in general, the impact of governmental regulations and other governmental actions related to the Company and its operations, litigation and governmental proceedings, and insurance and claims expenses. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements, please see Daseke’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov, including Daseke’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, particularly the section titled “Risk Factors.”

