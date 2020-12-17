Dasera :'s Latest Release Secures the Entire Data Lifecycle for Cloud Data Stores

Offers new visibility, governance and protection capabilities, enabling safe use of sensitive data throughout the lifecycle – from creation to compliant-safe use

Cloud Data Lifecycle Security startup Dasera announced today that it has launched its Yellowstone release for cloud data warehouses and data lakes. Taking inspiration from the first national park in the world, Dasera named its latest release Yellowstone. The release features new capabilities for automated visibility, federated governance and simplified protection.

“We’re on a mission of helping build trust between consumers and companies by enabling safe use of sensitive data. Inside cloud environments, data has a dynamic lifecycle which includes changing data locations, complex data properties, data users with varying skills, and dynamic new ways to use data,” said Ani Chaudhuri, CEO & co-founder of Dasera. “The Yellowstone release will help security teams discover, manage & secure data using intelligent processes and efficient workflows.”

"The Yellowstone release from Dasera is packed with exceptional features that will help cybersecurity and privacy teams in data-agile companies secure their cloud data stores," said Ankur Shah, Vice President of Products for Prisma Cloud at Palo Alto Networks, Dasera advisor, and leading cybersecurity executive. "Whether to find out where sensitive data is stored in the cloud, how it is moved and used, and to discover and protect against risks like privacy violations and exfiltration, the Dasera platform will give both granular control and deep insights to security teams."

Dasera Yellowstone new features include:

Automated visibility

Data Classification and Tagging - Dasera’s automatic Data Classification finds sensitive fields that security teams can review. Now you can also use Regular Expressions to define new sensitive data types. In this new release, Dasera also includes automated Data Tagging for regulations like CCPA & GDPR. You can also create custom classifiers for data, teams, roles, and individuals to write targeted policies for them.

New Dashboard and Visualizations - The Dasera Dashboard gets a makeover with several new visualizations that you can click through to see detailed reports. Highlights include both where sensitive data is stored as well as how it was used and where the risks were.

Additionally upload your Employee Directory information (through a CSV) to see employee details such as name, team, department, manager name, etc. in Dasera reports. This helps you identify the sources of risk faster, so you can act on the insights through training, follow up and other actions.

Automated Governance

Out-of-box Policies - Dasera’s Policy Engine is pre-populated with policies and needs no intervention for initial scans. These out-of-box policies are based on data security and governance best practices.

Zero-Code policy editor - The platform also includes a Zero-Code Policy Editor where anyone - a business or technical user - can create new policies.

where anyone - a business or technical user - can create new policies. Legal & Compliance teams get more hands-on by writing simple AND-OR statements and can create very targeted policies by using Data Tags that you defined, as well as what remediation actions - alerts, workflows - Dasera should trigger for violations.

Automated Protection

Alert Lifecycle - Dasera can automatically alert security teams of policy violations via email, Slack, PagerDuty, or messaging services like Amazon SNS. Employees and their managers can also be set up to receive email warnings for anomalous behaviors to detect credential theft. Low-touch remediation methods ensure that your teams can be agile with their data use without compounding the work for security teams.

Weekly data user feedback - Employees with data-intensive roles can be set up to receive Weekly Personalized Feedback reports that benchmark an employee's usage of sensitive data and highlight opportunities for improvement.

Google BigQuery - Our aim is to extend the coverage of Dasera to all leading data stores. In this release we added Google BigQuery support and plan to add several other data warehouse and data lake solutions in upcoming releases.

About Dasera

Dasera is a data lifecycle security platform for cloud data warehouses and data stores. Dasera’s Radar and Interceptor products deliver visibility, governance, and remediation solutions for data-agile companies. Our award-winning QuerIQ engine is able to automatically identify risk signals from data use and enables security teams to stop potential exfiltration or privacy violations from the cloud.

