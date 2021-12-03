This link below hosts the dashboard of high frequency indicators used by the Department of Finance Economics division. To assess economic activity in real-time, the department has compiled a set of alternative, 'ultra-high' frequency data for different sectors of the economy. This dashboard was developed as an internal tool to bring together some of these indicators during the pandemic As the economy recovers and society reopens the dashboard aims to be a useful tool for tracking aspects of Ireland's economic performance. These indicators provide a snapshot of trends and directions of travel and shouldn't be used as substitutes for the official economic statistics published by the CSO.