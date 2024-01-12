Dassault Aviation: 60 Rafales ordered in 2023

The Group announced this evening that 60 Rafales have been ordered in 2023 (42 France, 18 Indonesia), compared with 92 Rafale Export in 2022.



An additional 18 Indonesian Rafales came on stream on January 8, 2024, and are not included in the 60 Rafales ordered in 2023.



23 Falcon have been ordered in 2023, compared with 64 in 2022.



The Group has delivered 13 Rafales (11 France, 2 Export), against a forecast of 15 deliveries. 14 Rafales (13 Export, 1 France) were delivered in 2022. 26 Falcon aircraft delivered, against a forecast of 35. For the record, 32 Falcon were delivered in 2022.



At December 31, 2023, the order book includes: 211 Rafales (141 Export, 70 France) versus 164 Rafales at December 31, 2022, 84 Falcon versus 87 Falcon at December 31, 2022.



