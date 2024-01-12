Dassault Aviation: DGA orders 42 Rafales

The French Ministry of Defence announces an order for 42 Rafales for the French Air Force and Space Ministry.



The French defense procurement agency (DGA) has awarded Dassault Aviation, Thales, Safran and MBDA the contract for the 5th production phase of the Rafale program.



The contract covers the production of 42 single-seat F4-standard aircraft for the French Air Force. The first aircraft in the 5th tranche will be delivered in 2027.



The Rafales will be fitted with the most modern equipment, enabling armed forces to benefit from enhanced connectivity and self-protection capabilities. With this order, a new step has been taken towards collaborative and connected air combat.



These fighters will also be designed to evolve towards the F5 standard in the 2030s.



