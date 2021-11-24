Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE Platform in Use by Spanish Winery Familia Torres to Digitally Manage Innovation Development Process

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that Familia Torres, a family-owned producer of wines and spirits sold in more than 150 countries, is using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to transform the innovation development process at its main winery near Barcelona.

Image courtesy Familia Torres

As Familia Torres’ fifth generation of winemakers sets its sights for the future on the sustainable production of its brands, the “Perfect Package” industry solution experience based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform helps its manual project management become an efficient, secure digital approvals process that accelerates innovation and time to market.

Familia Torres can manage documentation for hundreds of projects each year – from changes to labeling, physical bottles and cap shapes, to the creation of special promotional packaging for new or restyled product releases – in a collaborative digital environment that enhances decision-making and reduces the risk of errors.

“The 3DEXPERIENCE platform has made a big impact on our continuous improvement approach. It provides one repository for all project data and designs that can be accessed any time by stakeholders in an agile, traceable process with real-time visibility on a project’s status. This has brought more order and control to day-to-day tasks, and reduced the length of the approvals process by 50%,” said Francesc Gómez Montenegro, COO, Familia Torres. “The 3DEXPERIENCE platform also contributes indirectly to achieve our sustainability goals. We use it to better manage project requirements that integrate objectives like reducing the carbon footprint of packaging by minimizing weight, parts or materials.”

Creating just one new product label can involve up to 50 different documents and 20 people. Efficient project management is needed to ensure that such material is approved and prepared when a product is ready to be bottled, as well as when updated regulatory information is required on packaging, or when new products are launched to adapt to consumer demand. These challenges are compounded by sustainability trends that are driving wineries to consider products that respond to issues such as water usage and product claims.

“The 3DEXPERIENCE platform is an instrument for enterprise collaboration and innovation. Familia Torres gains digital insights for innovation management in record time, with all the flexibility and scalability that the cloud offers,” said Philippe Loeb, Vice President, Consumer Packaged Goods & Retail Industry, Dassault Systèmes. “Wine is a passion, and Familia Torres’ passion for innovations that delight its customers and are admired by its peers is bolstered by this new digital business experience.”

#3DEXPERIENCE @Dassault3DS used by @torreswines to digitally manage innovation development process

