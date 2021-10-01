Log in
Data Alert - Missing Natural Gas Financial Futures prices

10/01/2021 | 11:32am EDT
Affected commodity:

Issue description:

  • Missing Settlement prices for all Natural Gas Financial Futures on 30.09.2021 in csv files

Affected application:

  • EEX Group DataSource sFTP

Affected files and paths:

  • /market_data/natgas/the/derivatives/csv/2021/20210930/FinancialGasFutureMarketResults_THE_20210930.csv
  • /market_data/natgas/ttf/derivatives/csv/2021/20210930/FinancialGasFutureMarketResults_TTF_20210930.csv
  • /market_data/natgas/cegh_vtp/derivatives/csv/2021/20210930/FinancialGasFutureMarketResults_CEGH_VTP_20210930.csv

Please do not hesitate to contact EEX Market Data Services by phone +49 341 2156 288 if you have any further questions.

Contact

Information Services
T +49 341 2156-288
datasource@eex-group.com

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 15:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS