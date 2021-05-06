Log in
Latest News
Data Alert - No Prices available for Trading Day 05.05.2021

05/06/2021 | 04:49am EDT
Affected commodity:

Issue description:

  • No update for 05.05.2021 across all commodities

Date:

Affected applications:

  • EEX Group DataSource sFTP

Affected files and path:

  • market_data/*
  • transparency_data/*

Please do not hesitate to contact EEX Market Data Services by phone +49 341 2156 288 if you have any further questions.

Contact

Information Services
T +49 341 2156-288
datasource@eex-group.com

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 08:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
