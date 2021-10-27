Data Alert – Natural Gas Prices Missing on SFTP

Affected commodity:
Issue description:
-
Missing EGSI prices for all market areas in CSV and XLSX
-
Missing EGIX prices for all market areas in XLSX
Trading date:
Affected applications:
-
EEX Group DataSource sFTP
Affected files and path:
-
market_data/natgas/MARKET AREA/spot/csv/2021/20211026/GasSpotMarketResults_MARKET AREA_20211026.csv
-
market_data/natgas/MARKET AREA/spot/xls/2021/GasSpotHistory_MARKET AREA_2021.xlsx
-
/additional_data/EGIX/xls/GasFuturesHistory_EGIX_2021.xlsx
Our sincere apologies for any caused inconvenience. Please do not hesitate to contact EEX Market Data Services by phone +49 341 2156 288 if you have any further questions.
Contact
Information Services
T +49 341 2156-288
datasource@eex-group.com
