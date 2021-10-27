Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Data Alert – Natural Gas Prices Missing on SFTP

10/27/2021 | 03:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Affected commodity:

Issue description:

  • Missing EGSI prices for all market areas in CSV and XLSX
  • Missing EGIX prices for all market areas in XLSX

Trading date:

Affected applications:

  • EEX Group DataSource sFTP

Affected files and path:

  • market_data/natgas/MARKET AREA/spot/csv/2021/20211026/GasSpotMarketResults_MARKET AREA_20211026.csv
  • market_data/natgas/MARKET AREA/spot/xls/2021/GasSpotHistory_MARKET AREA_2021.xlsx
  • /additional_data/EGIX/xls/GasFuturesHistory_EGIX_2021.xlsx

Our sincere apologies for any caused inconvenience. Please do not hesitate to contact EEX Market Data Services by phone +49 341 2156 288 if you have any further questions.

Contact

Information Services
T +49 341 2156-288
datasource@eex-group.com

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 07:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:41aWashington expels Chinese phone carrier from the US market
AQ
03:41aBank of America Corp - Doc re Form 8-K
PR
03:40aALPHABET A : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03:38aEOS Russia's net asset value and buyback report
PU
03:38aPROJECTION MAPPING IN CITIES. A SIMPLE QUESTION : why?
PU
03:38aTurner to Target Net Zero Energy for Yale University's Physical Sciences and Engineering Building
PU
03:38aInfineon introduces high precision coreless current sensor XENSIV™ TLE4972 for automotive applications
PU
03:38aVALQUA released supplementary materials of 2nd Quarter, FY ended March 2022 results.
PU
03:38aWärtsilä cooperation with Wuhu Shipyard continues with 22nd propulsion package order
PU
03:38aMarket Update - 27 October 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Q2 2022 Transcript
2Deutsche Bank posts better-than-expected Q3 net profit
3Vow ASA : Vow Q3 : Robust and ready
4Puma hikes sales outlook despite supply challenges
5Neles' Interim Review January 1 - September 30, 2021

HOT NEWS