Data Alert – Natural Gas Prices Missing on SFTP

Affected commodity:

Issue description:

Missing EGSI prices for all market areas in CSV and XLSX

Missing EGIX prices for all market areas in XLSX

Trading date:

Affected applications:

EEX Group DataSource sFTP

Affected files and path:

market_data/natgas/MARKET AREA/spot/csv/2021/20211026/GasSpotMarketResults_MARKET AREA_20211026.csv

market_data/natgas/MARKET AREA/spot/xls/2021/GasSpotHistory_MARKET AREA_2021.xlsx

/additional_data/EGIX/xls/GasFuturesHistory_EGIX_2021.xlsx

Our sincere apologies for any caused inconvenience. Please do not hesitate to contact EEX Market Data Services by phone +49 341 2156 288 if you have any further questions.

Contact

Information Services

T +49 341 2156-288

datasource@eex-group.com