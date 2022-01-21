Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Data-Driven Policymaking Can Save Lives and Reduce Road Accidents in the Western Balkans

01/21/2022 | 01:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Road accidents are the leading cause of death for children and young adults aged 5-29 in Europe.

Some regions in Europe are more severely impacted than others. The Western Balkans-comprising Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia-experiences a much higher proportion of road crash-related deaths per million of inhabitants than the EU27. A staggering 1,171 road crash fatalities were recorded in the Western Balkans in 2020 alone.

That's an enormous cost for communities to bear, not only socially and psychologically, but economically. In fact, road crashes in the Western Balkans have been estimated to cost between 2 to 4% of GDP, which seriously undermines the region's growth prospects.

These losses-in lives, human capital, and infrastructure-are largely preventable. Improving road safety must therefore be a priority for the region's development agenda. To design safer traffic patterns, implement policies that can cut down on road crash fatalities, and measure progress, the Western Balkans need access to better and more reliable data.

That's why the World Bank is supporting initiatives to tackle the region's road safety crisis, including the Western Balkans Road Safety Observatory (WBRSO). Established in July 2021 with the backing of the European Commission (EC), Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) and the World Bank, WBRSO is part of a much wider effort worldwide to create formal networks of government representatives that share and exchange road safety data, reports, and best practices in order to reduce traffic injuries and deaths.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 18:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
01:16pCoinbase Global Down Over 12%, on Track for Record Low Close and Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk
DJ
01:13pWESTERN MAGNESIUM : was recently featured on InsideSources
PU
01:13pTIM S A : Mr. Pietro Labriola appointed as CEO of Telecom Italia Group
PU
01:13pOKTA : 5 Customer Identity Strategies You Can Use to Increase Conversions
PU
01:13pAPPLIED MATERIALS : A New Normal for Semiconductor Growth?
PU
01:13p'Sweet Magnolias' trailer teases romance, secrets in Season 2
AQ
01:12pS.African court postpones ruling on objection to Amazon HQ on sacred land
RE
01:10pDior Homme swings romantic with embellished men’s looks at Paris Fashion Week
RE
01:10pFlyr AS - Preliminary results of the Rights Issue
AQ
01:10pComEd Proposes Performance Metrics to Encourage High Levels of Service and Value to Customers and Communities
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bond yields tumble as Netflix fuels stock market sell-off
2Rio Tinto shares slump as Serbia pulls plug on its $2.4 billion lithium..
3Gloomy Netflix forecast erases much of stock's pandemic gains
4Peloton plans workforce size review, production changes
5Geely, Renault formally agree on cooperation in South Korea

HOT NEWS