Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Data Gumbo : Partners with Texas Alliance of Energy Producers to Deliver Blockchain-Powered Smart Contracts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 08:05am EDT

Technology Supports Financial Clarity and Production Decisions for the U.S.’s Largest Statewide Association of Independent Energy Producers

Data Gumbo, the trusted industrial blockchain network, today announced that it has partnered with the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers (the Alliance), the largest statewide association in the country serving independent energy producers. The partnership will deploy GumboNet™, Data Gumbo’s massively interconnected blockchain network, to members of the Alliance to power smart contracts across energy production to support cost savings and efficiencies in commercial transactions.

“The Alliance performs critical work in legislative and regulatory advocacy, and in developing programs that protect industry, unite fragmented voices and to enable independent producers to grow, prosper and thrive for its more than 2,600 members,” said Andrew Bruce, CEO and Founder, Data Gumbo. “GumboNet ensures transactional certainty through automated smart contracts that will allow Alliance members to make real-time, informed production decisions based on actual field events driving improved performance and million-dollar savings opportunities.”

As a network of companies, customers, suppliers and vendors, GumboNet integrates specific transactional data with automated smart contracts powered by blockchain technology. By providing a single immutable record of truth, GumboNet synchronizes data across counterparties for complete transparency that frees up working capital, reduces contract leakage, enables real-time cash and financial management, and delivers provenance. Company, commodity and ticketing systems agnostic, Data Gumbo stores all data directly on its network with full auditable records resulting is an innovative and modern process that creates touchless transactions and crushes waste in the process.

“Data Gumbo has cracked the code to cut costs and realize transactional certainty across commercial relationships,” said Jason Modglin, President of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers. “Being able to offer their proven technology to our large network better positions independent energy producers to capture value, save money and mitigate risk through better, more informed decisions. As always, we look to add value to membership in the Alliance, and GumboNet brings a strong product to the table and we are pleased to offer it to oil and gas producers in Texas.”

For more information regarding the benefits available to the Alliance members through this partnership, please visit here.

About the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers

Based in the oil patch, the Alliance represents the interests of the oil and gas industry at both the state and federal levels of government. The Alliance’s commitment is to ensuring that tomorrow’s energy policy will be one in which our members can grow and prosper. Created in 2000 through the merger of the North Texas Oil & Gas Association and the West Central Texas Oil & Gas Association, the Alliance has a combined membership of over 2,600 members. It is the largest state independent oil and gas association in the nation. The Alliance brings together members in 300 cities and 29 states for the common purpose of protecting the oil and gas industry and developing programs — insurance, public education — that make them more profitable. The Alliance’s effectiveness relies upon speaking with one, unified voice. Independents drilled 96% of wells in Texas, and produced 88% of the oil & gas in Texas.

About Data Gumbo

Data Gumbo provides transactional certainty for tomorrow’s industrial leaders through GumboNet™, a massively interconnected industrial blockchain network. With integrated real-time capabilities that power, automate and execute smart contracts, our network reduces contract leakage, frees up working capital, enables real-time cash and financial management and delivers provenance with unprecedented speed, accuracy, visibility and transparency. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Data Gumbo has a subsidiary office in Stavanger, Norway. To date, the company has received equity funding with Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures, the venture subsidiary of Saudi Aramco, and Equinor Technology Ventures, the venture subsidiary of Equinor, Norway’s leading energy operator. For more information, visit www.datagumbo.com or follow on LinkedIn, @DataGumbo and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:10aHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Forecasts business jet usage will recover to 2019 levels by the second half of 2021
AQ
08:10aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Suitcase Hospitality Optimizes Revenue Management with Infor
AQ
08:10aROCKWELL AUTOMATION : and Microsoft Expand Partnership to Simplify Industrial Transformation
AQ
08:10aCOUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED : Appoints Michelle Brennan to Board of Directors
AQ
08:10aOracle Cloud Observability and Management Platform Now Available
AQ
08:10aUNITEDHEALTH : United Health Foundation and American Academy of Family Physicians Foundation Partner to Promote Physician Well-Being and Reduce Burnout
AQ
08:10aOpenText Announces Support for Alfresco
AQ
08:10aSQUARE ENIX : The gayming awards, world's first lgbtq+ video games awards show, to premiere 24th february 2021 presented by ea games and gayming magazine
AQ
08:10aNXP Launches AI Ethics Initiative
AQ
08:10aORACLE : and SWIFT Deliver Fast, Frictionless Cross-Border Payments for Small and Mid-Sized Companies
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : UK's COVID-19 testing system hit by Roche supply problems
2BNP PARIBAS : Risk haunts Societe Generale's Oudea in elusive hunt for growth
3FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : bans all QAnon groups as dangerous amid surging misinformation
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?
5APPLE INC. : U.S. lawmakers detail Big Tech's market abuses and press for strict reform

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group