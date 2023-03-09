The U.K. economy could fall into a deeper recession than expected due to the current high inflation rate, higher interest rates and higher unemployment rate than in previous months, Capital Economics chief U.K. economist Paul Dales writes in a note. "Our forecast is that real GDP growth will be -1.3% in 2023 as a whole, rather than the consensus forecast of -0.8%," he writes. Some of the fall may be because households have exhausted the stock of savings they have been using as a cushion, "but most of it will be due to the delayed drag from higher interest rates," Mr. Dales writes.

Commentary You Can't Fire Them, They Quit

Even though the better-paying new jobs that quitters are taking might be at more efficient employers who can more easily afford them, the Fed will worry their wage gains could fuel inflation instead, Justin Lahart writes.

Basis Points Hiring by U.S. private-sector employers gained momentum in February, suggesting the job market remained tight, according to the ADP National Employment Report. It said employment in the nonfarm private sector increased by 242,000 in February, accelerating from a 119,000 gain in January and beating the 205,000 rise expected by economists in a poll from The Wall Street Journal. January's reading was upwardly revised from an initial estimate of 106,000. (Dow Jones Newswires) Canada's merchandise-trade surplus with the rest of the world widened in January as a broad advance in exports outpaced a rise in imports. The country posted a goods-trade surplus in January of 1.92 billion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of about $1.4 billion, following a revised C$1.19 billion surplus in December, Statistics Canada said Wednesday. (DJN) Japan's economy expanded at a slower pace than initially estimated in the final quarter of 2022 due to weaker domestic demand, revised government data showed. The world's third-largest economy after the U.S. and China grew 0.1% on an annualized basis, compared with 0.6% expansion in the preliminary estimate released in mid-February. (DJN) South Africa's current-account swung to a deficit in the fourth quarter due to a much reduced trade surplus, according to central bank data. The current account deficit came in at 174 billion rand ($9.36 billion) from October to December, from a revised surplus of ZAR3.1 billion registered in the previous quarter, according to data from the South African Reserve Bank. (DJN) U.K. house sales and prices were negative again in February, though several indicators pointed to a more stable picture emerging in 2023, according to data from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. The latest residential survey showed house-price balances continued to decline at a national level, while rents rose further on a persistent, significant supply-and-demand imbalance, it said. (DJN) Sweden's monthly GDP indicator for January was up 2.0% on the month and on the year, indicating that GDP may rise in the first quarter, versus the Riksbank's call for 1Q GDP to fall 0.2% on the quarter and by 0.3% on the year. (DJN) Feedback Loop

