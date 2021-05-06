Log in
Data On Weekly Deaths (1st to 13th week), 2021

05/06/2021 | 03:17pm EDT
HELLENIC REPUBLIC

Piraeus, 6 May 2021

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

PRESS RELEASE

DATA ON WEEKLY DEATHS: Period 1st to 13th week, 2021

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces an ad-hoc press release with provisional statistical data depicting the weekly evolution of death counts for the period from the first (1st) to the thirteenth (13th) week of 2021. Data refer to the deaths that occurred in the Greek territory during that period due to various causes including deaths attributed to Covid-19.

The data included in this publication are compiled within the framework of the Vital Statistics Survey and are provided from all the Municipal Civil Registers of Greece according to the vital events that have been declared and registered up until the date of data transmission. Overdue registrations of deaths are integrated at a later stage in the date of occurrence.

According to these data, the number of deaths in Greece for the 13 first weeks of 2021 (4/1/2021 - 4/4/2021) amounted to 34,374 (17,593 men and 16,781 women) whereas for the first 13 weeks of 2020 (30/12/2019 - 29/3/2020) had amounted to 35,173 (17,507 men and 17,666 women), recording a decrease of 2.27%. The average number of deaths for the first 13 weeks of the six-yearperiod 2015 - 2020 was 34,296 deaths, an increase of 78 deaths (0.23%). The annual rates of change for the period 2015 - 2020 amount to 0.27% in 2020 compared to 2019 (35,079), 8.76% in 2019 compared to 2018 (32,255), -11.63% in 2018 compared to 2017 (36,500), 15.84% in 2017 compared to 2016 (31,508) and -10.64% in 2016 compared to 2015 (35,259) (Tables 1, 2, 3 και 4).

Graph 1. Weekly evolution of deaths for the weeks 1st - 13th, 2020* and 2021*

25.0

3,500

19.8

-16.6

20.0

-14.9

-7.6

3,000

-3.9

-5.6

-13.6

-9.2

6.9

7.2

8.1

7.9

0.3

15.0

deaths

2,500

10.0

2,000

5.0

of

Number

1,500

0.0

-5.0

1,000

-10.0

500

-15.0

0

-20.0

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

5th

6th

7th

8th

9th

10th

11th

12th

13th

2020*

2021*

Change (%)

*Provisional data

percentage of change

Information on methodological issues:

Information on data provision:

Population, Employment and Cost of Living Statistics Division

tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Population and Migration Statistics Section

e-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Sophia Bakalidou, tel: +30 213 135 2175

e-mail: s.bakalidou@statistics.gr

Christos Christou, tel: +30 213 135 2884

e-mail : c.christou@statistics.gr

Table 1. Weekly evolution of deaths, 2020 and 2021

Week

2020*

2021*

Change (%)

1st

2,751

2,644

-3.9

2nd

2,923

2,488

-14.9

3rd

2,863

2,646

-7.6

4th

2,774

2,620

-5.6

5th

2,990

2,493

-16.6

6th

2,850

2,461

-13.6

7th

2,782

2,526

-9.2

8th

2,469

2,665

7.9

9th

2,545

2,721

6.9

10th

2,645

2,653

0.3

11th

2,594

2,781

7.2

12th

2,548

2,755

8.1

13th

2,439

2,921

19.8

Total

35,173

34,374

-2.27

According to the above data, the highest increase of deaths for the period of 13 weeks of the year 2021 compared to 2020 was recorded in the 13th week (29/3 - 4/4/2021) increased by 19.8%, the 12th week (22/3 - 28/3/2021) by 8.1% and the 8th week (22/2 - 28/2/2021) by 7.9%.

The lowest number of deaths during the corresponding period of 2021 compared to 2020 was recorded in the 5th week (1/2 - 7/2/2021) decreased by -16.6%, the 2nd (11/1 - 17/1/2021) by -14.9% and the 6th (8/2/2021 - 14/2/2021) by -13.6% (Table 1).

It should be noted that data are updated after integration of more recent data or upon revision of already transmitted data by the Registry Offices. Consequently, data may differ from those already published in previous Press Releases.

Graph 2. Deaths for the weeks 1st - 13th 2015 - 2021 (cumulative)

40,000

35,000

30,000

25,000

20,000

15,000

10,000

5,000

0

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

5th

6th

7th

8th

9th

10th

11th

12th

13th

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020*

2021*

*Provisional data

2

Graph 3. Weekly deaths for weeks 1st - 13th, 2020, 2021 and Average for the period 2015-2020

3,100

3,000

2,900

2,800

2,700

2,600

2,500

2,400

2,300

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

5th

6th

7th

8th

9th

10th

11th

12th

13th

2020*

Average 2015 - 2020

2021*

Table 2. Deaths for the weeks 1st - 13th, 2015 - 2021 (cumulative)

Week/Year

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020*

2021*

Average

2015 - 2020

1st

2,645

2,637

3,425

2,533

2,706

2,751

2,644

2,783

1st - 2nd

5,658

5,275

7,105

4,986

5,811

5,674

5,132

5,752

1st - 3rd

8,711

7,876

10,469

7,331

8,850

8,537

7,778

8,629

1st - 4th

11,776

10,528

13,551

9,879

11,710

11,311

10,398

11,459

1st - 5th

14,554

13,177

16,553

12,484

14,603

14,301

12,891

14,279

1st - 6th

17,219

15,771

19,343

15,041

17,375

17,151

15,352

16,983

1st - 7th

19,770

18,207

22,018

17,510

19,938

19,933

17,878

19,563

1st - 8th

22,460

20,422

24,541

20,003

22,598

22,402

20,543

22,071

1st - 9th

25,250

22,561

26,940

22,613

25,367

24,947

23,264

24,613

1st - 10th

27,879

24,809

29,345

25,145

27,886

27,592

25,917

26,939

1st - 11th

30,426

27,064

31,789

27,560

30,356

30,186

28,698

29,440

1st - 12th

32,883

29,249

34,247

29,890

32,747

32,734

31,453

31,958

1st - 13th

35,259

31,508

36,500

32,255

35,079

35,173

34,374

34,296

Change (%)

-10.64

15.84

-11.63

8.76

0.27

-2.27

*Provisional data

3

Table 3. Weekly evolution of deaths by sex for the weeks 1st - 13th, 2021*

Week

Total

Males

Females

1st

2,644

1,359

1,285

2nd

2,488

1,255

1,233

3rd

2,646

1,351

1,295

4th

2,620

1,332

1,288

5th

2,493

1,286

1,207

6th

2,461

1,263

1,198

7th

2,526

1,318

1,208

8th

2,665

1,375

1,290

9th

2,721

1,387

1,334

10th

2,653

1,338

1,315

11th

2,781

1,438

1,343

12th

2,755

1,426

1,329

13th

2,921

1,465

1,456

Total

34,374

17,593

16,781

Graph 4. Weekly evolution of deaths by sex for the weeks 1st - 13th, 2021*

1,600

1,400

1,200

1,000

800

600

400

200

0

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

5th

6th

7th

8th

9th

10th

11th

12th

13th

Males Females

*Provisional data

4

Graph 5. Deaths by age group and sex, weeks 1st - 13th, 2020* and 2021*

5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

0 0-45-910-1415-1920-2425-2930-3435-3940-4445-4950-5455-5960-6465-6970-7475-7980-8485-89 90+

2020* Males

2020* Females

2021* Males

2021* Females

Table 4. Deaths by age group and sex, weeks 1st - 13th, 2020 and 2021

Year

2020*

2021*

Age

Total

Males

Females

Total

Males

Females

0

- 4

92

42

50

93

48

45

5

- 9

12

9

3

7

5

2

10

- 14

8

5

3

10

6

4

15

- 19

21

14

7

25

15

10

20

- 24

49

41

8

44

32

12

25

- 29

64

46

18

57

48

9

30

- 34

79

59

20

81

65

16

35

- 39

137

97

40

136

97

39

40

- 44

260

159

101

251

166

85

45

- 49

416

277

139

402

281

121

50

- 54

657

430

227

674

436

238

55

- 59

1,027

687

340

990

693

297

60

- 64

1,454

972

482

1,610

1,083

527

65

- 69

2,012

1,357

655

2,136

1,376

760

70

- 74

2,826

1,772

1,054

3,003

1,899

1,104

75

- 79

3,524

2,079

1,445

3,615

2,134

1,481

80

- 84

6,305

3,066

3,239

5,943

3,073

2,870

85

- 89

8,200

3,481

4,719

7,552

3,290

4,262

90+

8,016

2,903

5,113

7,743

2,845

4,898

Unknown

14

11

3

2

1

1

Total

35,173

17,507

17,666

34,374

17,593

16,781

*Provisional data

As regards the breakdown of data by age, during the 13 first weeks of 2021 more deaths were observed compared to the corresponding period of 2020, in absolute figures, for the age groups 70 to 74 (177 deaths), 60 to 64 (156), 65 to 69

  1. and 75 to 79 (91), whereas less deaths were observed mainly for the age 85 to 89 (648 deaths), 80 to 84 (362) and 90+
  1. (Table 4).

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 19:16:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS