|
Data On Weekly Deaths (1st to 13th week), 2021
|
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
|
Piraeus, 6 May 2021
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
PRESS RELEASE
DATA ON WEEKLY DEATHS: Period 1st to 13th week, 2021
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces an ad-hoc press release with provisional statistical data depicting the weekly evolution of death counts for the period from the first (1st) to the thirteenth (13th) week of 2021. Data refer to the deaths that occurred in the Greek territory during that period due to various causes including deaths attributed to Covid-19.
The data included in this publication are compiled within the framework of the Vital Statistics Survey and are provided from all the Municipal Civil Registers of Greece according to the vital events that have been declared and registered up until the date of data transmission. Overdue registrations of deaths are integrated at a later stage in the date of occurrence.
According to these data, the number of deaths in Greece for the 13 first weeks of 2021 (4/1/2021 - 4/4/2021) amounted to 34,374 (17,593 men and 16,781 women) whereas for the first 13 weeks of 2020 (30/12/2019 - 29/3/2020) had amounted to 35,173 (17,507 men and 17,666 women), recording a decrease of 2.27%. The average number of deaths for the first 13 weeks of the six-yearperiod 2015 - 2020 was 34,296 deaths, an increase of 78 deaths (0.23%). The annual rates of change for the period 2015 - 2020 amount to 0.27% in 2020 compared to 2019 (35,079), 8.76% in 2019 compared to 2018 (32,255), -11.63% in 2018 compared to 2017 (36,500), 15.84% in 2017 compared to 2016 (31,508) and -10.64% in 2016 compared to 2015 (35,259) (Tables 1, 2, 3 και 4).
Graph 1. Weekly evolution of deaths for the weeks 1st - 13th, 2020* and 2021*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25.0
|
|
3,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-16.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
|
-14.9
|
-7.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,000
|
-3.9
|
-5.6
|
|
-13.6
|
-9.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.9
|
|
7.2
|
8.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.9
|
0.3
|
15.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
deaths
|
2,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.0
|
of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-5.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-10.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-15.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-20.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1st
|
2nd
|
3rd
|
4th
|
5th
|
6th
|
7th
|
8th
|
9th
|
10th
|
11th
|
12th
|
13th
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020*
|
|
2021*
|
|
Change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
*Provisional data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Information on methodological issues:
|
Information on data provision:
|
Population, Employment and Cost of Living Statistics Division
|
tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310
|
Population and Migration Statistics Section
|
e-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr
|
Sophia Bakalidou, tel: +30 213 135 2175
|
|
e-mail: s.bakalidou@statistics.gr
|
|
Christos Christou, tel: +30 213 135 2884
|
|
e-mail : c.christou@statistics.gr
|
Table 1. Weekly evolution of deaths, 2020 and 2021
|
Week
|
2020*
|
2021*
|
Change (%)
|
1st
|
2,751
|
2,644
|
-3.9
|
2nd
|
2,923
|
2,488
|
-14.9
|
3rd
|
2,863
|
2,646
|
-7.6
|
4th
|
2,774
|
2,620
|
-5.6
|
5th
|
2,990
|
2,493
|
-16.6
|
6th
|
2,850
|
2,461
|
-13.6
|
7th
|
2,782
|
2,526
|
-9.2
|
8th
|
2,469
|
2,665
|
7.9
|
9th
|
2,545
|
2,721
|
6.9
|
10th
|
2,645
|
2,653
|
0.3
|
11th
|
2,594
|
2,781
|
7.2
|
12th
|
2,548
|
2,755
|
8.1
|
13th
|
2,439
|
2,921
|
19.8
|
Total
|
35,173
|
34,374
|
-2.27
According to the above data, the highest increase of deaths for the period of 13 weeks of the year 2021 compared to 2020 was recorded in the 13th week (29/3 - 4/4/2021) increased by 19.8%, the 12th week (22/3 - 28/3/2021) by 8.1% and the 8th week (22/2 - 28/2/2021) by 7.9%.
The lowest number of deaths during the corresponding period of 2021 compared to 2020 was recorded in the 5th week (1/2 - 7/2/2021) decreased by -16.6%, the 2nd (11/1 - 17/1/2021) by -14.9% and the 6th (8/2/2021 - 14/2/2021) by -13.6% (Table 1).
It should be noted that data are updated after integration of more recent data or upon revision of already transmitted data by the Registry Offices. Consequently, data may differ from those already published in previous Press Releases.
Graph 2. Deaths for the weeks 1st - 13th 2015 - 2021 (cumulative)
40,000
35,000
30,000
25,000
20,000
15,000
10,000
5,000
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1st
|
2nd
|
3rd
|
4th
|
5th
|
6th
|
7th
|
|
8th
|
9th
|
10th
|
11th
|
12th
|
13th
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2015
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020*
|
|
|
|
2021*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Provisional data
2
Graph 3. Weekly deaths for weeks 1st - 13th, 2020, 2021 and Average for the period 2015-2020
3,100
3,000
2,900
2,800
2,700
2,600
2,500
2,400
2,300
|
1st
|
2nd
|
3rd
|
4th
|
5th
|
6th
|
7th
|
8th
|
9th
|
10th
|
11th
|
12th
|
13th
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020*
|
|
Average 2015 - 2020
|
|
2021*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 2. Deaths for the weeks 1st - 13th, 2015 - 2021 (cumulative)
|
|
Week/Year
|
|
|
2015
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020*
|
|
|
2021*
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2015 - 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1st
|
2,645
|
2,637
|
|
3,425
|
|
2,533
|
|
2,706
|
|
2,751
|
|
2,644
|
|
2,783
|
|
|
1st - 2nd
|
|
|
5,658
|
|
|
5,275
|
|
|
7,105
|
|
|
4,986
|
|
|
5,811
|
|
|
5,674
|
|
|
5,132
|
|
|
5,752
|
|
|
1st - 3rd
|
8,711
|
7,876
|
|
10,469
|
|
7,331
|
|
8,850
|
|
8,537
|
|
7,778
|
|
8,629
|
|
|
1st - 4th
|
|
|
11,776
|
|
|
10,528
|
|
|
13,551
|
|
|
9,879
|
|
|
11,710
|
|
|
11,311
|
|
|
10,398
|
|
|
11,459
|
|
|
1st - 5th
|
14,554
|
13,177
|
|
16,553
|
|
12,484
|
|
14,603
|
|
14,301
|
|
12,891
|
|
14,279
|
|
|
1st - 6th
|
|
|
17,219
|
|
|
15,771
|
|
|
19,343
|
|
|
15,041
|
|
|
17,375
|
|
|
17,151
|
|
|
15,352
|
|
|
16,983
|
|
|
1st - 7th
|
19,770
|
18,207
|
|
22,018
|
|
17,510
|
|
19,938
|
|
19,933
|
|
17,878
|
|
19,563
|
|
|
1st - 8th
|
|
|
22,460
|
|
|
20,422
|
|
|
24,541
|
|
|
20,003
|
|
|
22,598
|
|
|
22,402
|
|
|
20,543
|
|
|
22,071
|
|
|
1st - 9th
|
25,250
|
22,561
|
|
26,940
|
|
22,613
|
|
25,367
|
|
24,947
|
|
23,264
|
|
24,613
|
|
|
1st - 10th
|
|
|
27,879
|
|
|
24,809
|
|
|
29,345
|
|
|
25,145
|
|
|
27,886
|
|
|
27,592
|
|
|
25,917
|
|
|
26,939
|
|
|
1st - 11th
|
30,426
|
27,064
|
|
31,789
|
|
27,560
|
|
30,356
|
|
30,186
|
|
28,698
|
|
29,440
|
|
|
1st - 12th
|
|
|
32,883
|
|
|
29,249
|
|
|
34,247
|
|
|
29,890
|
|
|
32,747
|
|
|
32,734
|
|
|
31,453
|
|
|
31,958
|
|
|
1st - 13th
|
35,259
|
31,508
|
|
36,500
|
|
32,255
|
|
35,079
|
|
35,173
|
|
34,374
|
|
34,296
|
|
|
Change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
-10.64
|
|
|
15.84
|
|
|
-11.63
|
|
|
8.76
|
|
|
0.27
|
|
|
-2.27
|
|
|
|
*Provisional data
3
Table 3. Weekly evolution of deaths by sex for the weeks 1st - 13th, 2021*
|
Week
|
Total
|
Males
|
Females
|
1st
|
2,644
|
1,359
|
1,285
|
2nd
|
2,488
|
1,255
|
1,233
|
3rd
|
2,646
|
1,351
|
1,295
|
4th
|
2,620
|
1,332
|
1,288
|
5th
|
2,493
|
1,286
|
1,207
|
6th
|
2,461
|
1,263
|
1,198
|
7th
|
2,526
|
1,318
|
1,208
|
8th
|
2,665
|
1,375
|
1,290
|
9th
|
2,721
|
1,387
|
1,334
|
10th
|
2,653
|
1,338
|
1,315
|
11th
|
2,781
|
1,438
|
1,343
|
12th
|
2,755
|
1,426
|
1,329
|
13th
|
2,921
|
1,465
|
1,456
|
Total
|
34,374
|
17,593
|
16,781
Graph 4. Weekly evolution of deaths by sex for the weeks 1st - 13th, 2021*
1,600
1,400
1,200
1,000
800
600
400
200
0
|
1st
|
2nd
|
3rd
|
4th
|
5th
|
6th
|
7th
|
8th
|
9th
|
10th
|
11th
|
12th
|
13th
Males Females
*Provisional data
4
Graph 5. Deaths by age group and sex, weeks 1st - 13th, 2020* and 2021*
5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
0 0-45-910-1415-1920-2425-2930-3435-3940-4445-4950-5455-5960-6465-6970-7475-7980-8485-89 90+
|
2020* Males
|
|
2020* Females
|
|
2021* Males
|
|
2021* Females
|
|
|
Table 4. Deaths by age group and sex, weeks 1st - 13th, 2020 and 2021
|
Year
|
|
2020*
|
|
|
2021*
|
|
Age
|
Total
|
Males
|
Females
|
Total
|
Males
|
Females
|
0
|
- 4
|
92
|
42
|
50
|
93
|
48
|
45
|
5
|
- 9
|
12
|
9
|
3
|
7
|
5
|
2
|
10
|
- 14
|
8
|
5
|
3
|
10
|
6
|
4
|
15
|
- 19
|
21
|
14
|
7
|
25
|
15
|
10
|
20
|
- 24
|
49
|
41
|
8
|
44
|
32
|
12
|
25
|
- 29
|
64
|
46
|
18
|
57
|
48
|
9
|
30
|
- 34
|
79
|
59
|
20
|
81
|
65
|
16
|
35
|
- 39
|
137
|
97
|
40
|
136
|
97
|
39
|
40
|
- 44
|
260
|
159
|
101
|
251
|
166
|
85
|
45
|
- 49
|
416
|
277
|
139
|
402
|
281
|
121
|
50
|
- 54
|
657
|
430
|
227
|
674
|
436
|
238
|
55
|
- 59
|
1,027
|
687
|
340
|
990
|
693
|
297
|
60
|
- 64
|
1,454
|
972
|
482
|
1,610
|
1,083
|
527
|
65
|
- 69
|
2,012
|
1,357
|
655
|
2,136
|
1,376
|
760
|
70
|
- 74
|
2,826
|
1,772
|
1,054
|
3,003
|
1,899
|
1,104
|
75
|
- 79
|
3,524
|
2,079
|
1,445
|
3,615
|
2,134
|
1,481
|
80
|
- 84
|
6,305
|
3,066
|
3,239
|
5,943
|
3,073
|
2,870
|
85
|
- 89
|
8,200
|
3,481
|
4,719
|
7,552
|
3,290
|
4,262
|
90+
|
8,016
|
2,903
|
5,113
|
7,743
|
2,845
|
4,898
|
Unknown
|
14
|
11
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
Total
|
35,173
|
17,507
|
17,666
|
34,374
|
17,593
|
16,781
*Provisional data
As regards the breakdown of data by age, during the 13 first weeks of 2021 more deaths were observed compared to the corresponding period of 2020, in absolute figures, for the age groups 70 to 74 (177 deaths), 60 to 64 (156), 65 to 69
-
and 75 to 79 (91), whereas less deaths were observed mainly for the age 85 to 89 (648 deaths), 80 to 84 (362) and 90+
-
(Table 4).
5
|
|