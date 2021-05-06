Data On Weekly Deaths (1st to 13th week), 2021

HELLENIC REPUBLIC Piraeus, 6 May 2021

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

PRESS RELEASE

DATA ON WEEKLY DEATHS: Period 1st to 13th week, 2021

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces an ad-hoc press release with provisional statistical data depicting the weekly evolution of death counts for the period from the first (1st) to the thirteenth (13th) week of 2021. Data refer to the deaths that occurred in the Greek territory during that period due to various causes including deaths attributed to Covid-19.

The data included in this publication are compiled within the framework of the Vital Statistics Survey and are provided from all the Municipal Civil Registers of Greece according to the vital events that have been declared and registered up until the date of data transmission. Overdue registrations of deaths are integrated at a later stage in the date of occurrence.

According to these data, the number of deaths in Greece for the 13 first weeks of 2021 (4/1/2021 - 4/4/2021) amounted to 34,374 (17,593 men and 16,781 women) whereas for the first 13 weeks of 2020 (30/12/2019 - 29/3/2020) had amounted to 35,173 (17,507 men and 17,666 women), recording a decrease of 2.27%. The average number of deaths for the first 13 weeks of the six-yearperiod 2015 - 2020 was 34,296 deaths, an increase of 78 deaths (0.23%). The annual rates of change for the period 2015 - 2020 amount to 0.27% in 2020 compared to 2019 (35,079), 8.76% in 2019 compared to 2018 (32,255), -11.63% in 2018 compared to 2017 (36,500), 15.84% in 2017 compared to 2016 (31,508) and -10.64% in 2016 compared to 2015 (35,259) (Tables 1, 2, 3 και 4).

Graph 1. Weekly evolution of deaths for the weeks 1st - 13th, 2020* and 2021*