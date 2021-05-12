Data Scientist for Advanced Analytics

Sideindhold

With exponential growth in data and new data analytics methodologies becoming available, we are looking for a Data Scientist to join Danmarks Nationalbank's Data Science and Analytics team. You will be part of a dynamic team collaborating with economists and analysts across the bank to generate data-driven insights relevant for policy and supervisory processes. You will exploit modern technologies in analysing and visualising large-scale datasets, and apply your skills to find innovative solutions to data challenges within end-to-end projects.

An exciting and dynamic work environment where you will participate in various projects using a variety of datasets, giving you the opportunity to directly influence policy. The job will be characterised by high engagement, teamwork and clear goals coupled with frequent opportunities to present results internally as well as externally. We offer an attractive and flexible work environment with good work-life balance, where we help each other develop, and where you will have ample opportunities to grow and build your skillset as a data scientist.

As the ideal candidate, you are a curious, driven and result-oriented individual. You may be newly graduated or with a couple of years' experience, including practical experience working with real-life, large-scale datasets (e.g. administrative register data). You have a quantitative educational background (MSc or PhD in economics, statistics, computer science, engineering, physics or similar) that allows you to understand the core mechanisms of data analytics methods and interpret results accordingly. Furthermore, you are a strong communicator who both verbally and in written form can synthesise complex analyses and translate them into actionable recommendations. We expect you to have hands-on experience working with Python or R and associated packages.

Demonstrated skills or experience in any of the following areas is also considered an advantage:

· Understanding of causal inference and associated techniques

· Domain knowledge of the financial industry

· Application of machine learning algorithms

· Database querying (SQL)

· Network analysis

· Web scraping, or gathering of data via public APIs (e.g. Twitter)

· Handling unstructured data sources (text, images)

If you have questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Head of Data Analytics and Science Thais Lærkholm Jensen, tel. +45 2243 6644. Information about employment conditions can be obtained from Dorte Kvisgaard, tel. +45 3363 6511.

Send you application and CV with relevant exam papers no later than June 6th 2021.