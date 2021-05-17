Log in
Data Theorem Earns Attack Surface Management, AppSec, DevSecOps and Cloud Security Global InfoSec Awards During RSA Conference 2021

Judging Panel of Esteemed Security Professionals Recognizes Cloud-Native Application Security Product Offering Hacker Toolkits to Help Expose Potential Data Breaches

Data Theorem, Inc., a leading provider of modern application security, today announced it has earned multiple Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine. After an independent review of the company, the awards program’s judging panel of esteemed security professionals recognized Data Theorem in the Cutting Edge in Attack Surface Management, Cutting Edge in Application Security, Editor’s Choice in DevSecOps, and Most Innovative in Cloud Security awards categories.

“Data Theorem embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: Understanding tomorrow’s threats today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Data Theorem’s broad AppSec portfolio protects organizations from data breaches with application security testing and protection for modern web frameworks, API-driven microservices and cloud resources. Its solutions are powered by its award-winning Analyzer Engine, which leverages a new type of dynamic and run-time analysis that is fully integrated into the CI/CD process, and enables organizations to conduct continuous, automated security inspection and remediation. Data Theorem’s AppSec portfolio secures mobile apps, cloud-driven APIs, and modern web applications.

“It is an honor for Data Theorem to continue to be recognized with another industry award, this time at the RSA Conference by CDM’s independent panel of security experts for our unique innovations to secure public cloud environments and the enterprise applications that depend on those cloud services,” said Doug Dooley, Data Theorem COO. “Organizations turn to Data Theorem to protect their mobile, web and cloud applications due to the benefits of our dynamic and run-time analysis that is fully integrated into the CI/CD process. This enables organizations to conduct continuous, automated security inspection and remediation of their most important applications.”

Now in its ninth year of honoring global InfoSec innovators, Cyber Defense Magazine recognizes companies that have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. The awards program judges are CISSP, FMDHS, and CEH certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of companies’ submitted materials, including, but not limited to, data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with its sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. It is managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Its mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. It delivers electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

About Data Theorem

Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security. Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The award-winning Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously analyzes APIs, Web, Mobile, and Cloud applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. Data Theorem products help organizations prevent AppSec data breaches. The company has detected more than 1 billion application eavesdropping incidents and currently secures more than 8,000 modern applications for its enterprise customers around the world. Data Theorem is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., with offices in New York and Paris. For more information visit www.datatheorem.com.

Data Theorem and TrustKit are trademarks of Data Theorem, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2021
