Data Theorem Helped Organizations Navigate 2020; Enables Customers to Accelerate Cloud Migration and DevSecOps in 2021

Data Theorem, Inc., a leading provider of modern application security, today announced it helped a growing number of organizations navigate the business challenges of 2020, including cloud migration and supporting DevSecOps during work from home (WFH), brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, with its ability to uniquely enable organizations to conduct continuous, automated API security inspection and remediation, it is uniquely positioned to help customers address their continued cloud migration and remote work business needs into 2021 with its AppSec portfolio that secures mobile apps, cloud-driven APIs, and modern web applications.

“At Cvent, we continually deliver innovative products for our customers and we needed a solution that could embed in the SDLC for early identification of security vulnerabilities,” said Vishal Junnarkar, Manager of Application Security at Cvent. “Data Theorem ensured to meet our requirements. Implementation was pretty straightforward with no complexity.”

As the pandemic continues to challenge organizations in the new year, Data Theorem is poised for continued growth securing organizations’ API-driven microservices and cloud resources as customers continue to migrate resources to the cloud. Cloud Secure Posture Management (CSPM) is an important commodity service that every customer migrating to the cloud needs to ensure basic security practices and regulatory compliance. Data Theorem’s Analyzer Engine delivers CSPM features across its full-stack security portfolio of API, mobile, and web security products.

According to Gartner, “In the face of the disruption COVID-19 has brought, application leaders must mobilize their resources to go beyond tactical defense, and instead seek opportunities for a strategic reset.” “Organizations that have instilled the practices of modularity for composable application architecture are responding faster and with lower risk to today’s rapidly changing business conditions.”1

Last year Gartner recognized Data Theorem in the 2020 list of Cool Vendors in the “Cool Vendors in API Strategy”2 report. Gartner Cool Vendor is designed to highlight interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services.

Data Theorem was also cited in four AppSec product categories in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Application Security, 2020 report, including being listed as a Sample Vendor in the DevSecOps product category, the only application security product category with a benefit rating of “transformational,” defined as enabling “new ways of doing business across industries that will result in major shifts in industry dynamics.” The company was also listed as a Sample Vendor in the API Security Testing and Discovery and Serverless Function Security product categories, as well as was included in the API Threat Protection section of the report. The API Security Testing and Discovery and API Threat Protection product categories have a benefit rating of “high,” a rating defined as enabling “new ways of performing horizontal or vertical processes that will result in significantly increased revenue or cost savings for an enterprise.”3

Data Theorem also participated in an eWEEK Product Test and Review in 2020, where its Mobile Secure, API Secure and Web Secure solutions were evaluated on their ability to bring full-stack security to multi-platform web apps. The components were rated on their automation capabilities, discovery processes, ease of integration, analytics, and remediation functions, with an overall average score of 4.6 out of 5, and automation and ease of integration scoring 5 out of 5.

Data Theorem’s superior innovation and differentiation uniquely meet these continued industry needs, and in 2020 the company saw significant growth and expansion, as well as industry recognition across the board.

Data Theorem’s industry traction, vision and market leadership were recognized in 2020 with industry validation and multiple industry awards. Data Theorem was named a winner of the InfoSec Award by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) during RSA Conference 2020 as the Most Promising Company in Application Security. The company also won the Gold Award in Mobile Application Security from the Info Security Products Guide in its 16th Annual Info Security PG’s 2020 Global Excellence Awards® program. It was also named a Top 100 Cybersecurity Startup for 2020 during the Black Hat USA 2020 virtual conference by Cyber Defense Magazine. Data Theorem’s solutions also earned Best Application Security and Best API Security Inspection Solution honors in the 2020 “ASTORS” Homeland Security Awards Program from American Security Today. The company also received the Business Intelligence Group’s 2020 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing in the Security awards category. It was also named a winner in the 2020 BIG Innovation Awards program, presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

On the product side, Data Theorem earned the Business Intelligence Group’s BIG Award for Business, and its Web Secure AppSec solution was named a 2020 New Product of the Year Award winner. Web Secure also earned Most Innovative App of the Year honors in the 10th annual Best in Biz Awards Program.

Data Theorem’s broad AppSec portfolio protects organizations from data breaches with application security testing and protection for modern web frameworks, API-driven microservices and cloud resources. Its solutions are powered by its award-winning Analyzer Engine, which leverages a new type of dynamic and run-time analysis that is fully integrated into the CI/CD process, and enables organizations to conduct continuous, automated security inspection and remediation. Data Theorem’s AppSec portfolio secures mobile apps, cloud-driven APIs, and modern web applications.

About Data Theorem

Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security. Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The award-winning Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously analyzes APIs, Web, Mobile, and Cloud applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. Data Theorem products help organizations prevent AppSec data breaches. The company has detected more than 1 billion application eavesdropping incidents and currently secures more than 8,000 modern applications for its enterprise customers around the world. Data Theorem is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., with offices in New York and Paris. For more information visit www.datatheorem.com.

