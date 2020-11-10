Data Theorem : Named 2020 Winner in BIG Award for Business Awards Program

Web Secure AppSec Solution Named New Product of the Year for Automating Analysis and Remediation to Address Modern Web and Single-Page Application Security Issues

Data Theorem, Inc., a leading provider of modern application security, today announced it has received the Business Intelligence Group’s BIG Award for Business, and its Web Secure AppSec solution was named a 2020 New Product of the Year Award winner. The annual program rewards companies, products and people that are leading their respective industries.

“We are so proud to reward Data Theorem for its outstanding 2020 achievements,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nomination officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “This year’s group of winners is clearly leading by example in the global business community.”

Launched in June, Web Secure is the industry’s first full-stack application security analyzer that provides vulnerability analysis for modern web applications from the web-layer down to its embedded APIs and cloud resources. This product enables DevOps and security teams to improve web application security testing for issues that have plagued the industry for years by both identifying and helping remediate potential data breaches in modern web applications, also known as Single-Page Applications (SPAs).

“It is rewarding for our Web Secure solution to be named one of this year’s top new products of the year, and to be recognized in the industry by Business Intelligence Group’s distinguished panel of business executive judges,” said Doug Dooley, Data Theorem COO. “Web Secure was designed specifically to help customers secure their modern web applications. It uniquely leverages a new type of dynamic and run-time analysis that is fully integrated into the CI/CD process, and enables organizations to conduct continuous, automated security inspection and remediation of their modern web applications.”

Data Theorem’s broad AppSec portfolio protects organizations from data breaches with application security testing and protection for modern web frameworks, API-driven microservices and cloud resources. Its solutions are powered by its award-winning Analyzer Engine, which leverages a new type of dynamic and run-time analysis that is fully integrated into the CI/CD process, and enables organizations to conduct continuous, automated security inspection and remediation. Data Theorem’s AppSec portfolio secures mobile apps, cloud-driven APIs, and modern web applications.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives – those with experience and knowledge – judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Data Theorem

Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security. Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The award-winning Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously analyzes APIs, Web, Mobile, and Cloud applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. Data Theorem products help organizations prevent AppSec data breaches. The company has detected more than 1 billion application eavesdropping incidents and currently secures more than 8,000 modern applications for its enterprise customers around the world. Data Theorem is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., with offices in New York and Paris. For more information visit www.datatheorem.com.

Data Theorem and TrustKit are trademarks of Data Theorem, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005347/en/