Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Data Theorem : Named 2020 Winner in BIG Award for Business Awards Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 09:08am EST

Web Secure AppSec Solution Named New Product of the Year for Automating Analysis and Remediation to Address Modern Web and Single-Page Application Security Issues

Data Theorem, Inc., a leading provider of modern application security, today announced it has received the Business Intelligence Group’s BIG Award for Business, and its Web Secure AppSec solution was named a 2020 New Product of the Year Award winner. The annual program rewards companies, products and people that are leading their respective industries.

“We are so proud to reward Data Theorem for its outstanding 2020 achievements,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nomination officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “This year’s group of winners is clearly leading by example in the global business community.”

Launched in June, Web Secure is the industry’s first full-stack application security analyzer that provides vulnerability analysis for modern web applications from the web-layer down to its embedded APIs and cloud resources. This product enables DevOps and security teams to improve web application security testing for issues that have plagued the industry for years by both identifying and helping remediate potential data breaches in modern web applications, also known as Single-Page Applications (SPAs).

“It is rewarding for our Web Secure solution to be named one of this year’s top new products of the year, and to be recognized in the industry by Business Intelligence Group’s distinguished panel of business executive judges,” said Doug Dooley, Data Theorem COO. “Web Secure was designed specifically to help customers secure their modern web applications. It uniquely leverages a new type of dynamic and run-time analysis that is fully integrated into the CI/CD process, and enables organizations to conduct continuous, automated security inspection and remediation of their modern web applications.”

Data Theorem’s broad AppSec portfolio protects organizations from data breaches with application security testing and protection for modern web frameworks, API-driven microservices and cloud resources. Its solutions are powered by its award-winning Analyzer Engine, which leverages a new type of dynamic and run-time analysis that is fully integrated into the CI/CD process, and enables organizations to conduct continuous, automated security inspection and remediation. Data Theorem’s AppSec portfolio secures mobile apps, cloud-driven APIs, and modern web applications.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives – those with experience and knowledge – judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Data Theorem

Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security. Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The award-winning Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously analyzes APIs, Web, Mobile, and Cloud applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. Data Theorem products help organizations prevent AppSec data breaches. The company has detected more than 1 billion application eavesdropping incidents and currently secures more than 8,000 modern applications for its enterprise customers around the world. Data Theorem is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., with offices in New York and Paris. For more information visit www.datatheorem.com.

Data Theorem and TrustKit are trademarks of Data Theorem, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:22aMedical service from Sberzdorovye became available to Ural Airlines' passengers
AQ
09:22aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Independant Research lowers his opinion and switches to Neutral
MD
09:22aGordian's 2021 RSMeans data Construction Costs Now Available With COVID-19 Modifiers
GL
09:21aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
MD
09:21aSOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA : Press Release - GROWTH IN OPERATING PROFIT (297M, +37.5%) AND IMPROVEMENT OF SOLVENCY RATIO (161%) IN THE LAST QUARTER
PU
09:21aGASLOG PARTNERS LP : Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
09:21aConsolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 6 November 2020
PU
09:21aBTB REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Demonstrates The Resiliency Of Its Portfolio And Operating Strategy For A Second Consecutive Quarter
PU
09:21aDELTA AIR LINES : Baird Conference Presentation(opens in new window)
PU
09:21aHEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE : Expands HPE GreenLake VDI Cloud Services and Partnerships to Meet Growing Demand for Remote Work
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air plunged into winter fight for survival
3UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE : Westfield owner Unibail rethinks funding after rights issue blocked
4BAKKAFROST : BAKKAFROST : HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORTS AND AUDIT REPORTS / LIMITED REVIEWS
5BEYOND MEAT, INC. : BEYOND MEAT : posts surprise loss as stockpiling eases, restaurant sales falter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group