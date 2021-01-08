Log in
Data from Vallon Pharmaceuticals' ADAIR Selected for Symposia Presentation at the Virtual 2021 APSARD Annual Meeting

01/08/2021 | 09:00am EST
PHILADELPHIA, PA, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc., (“Vallon” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel drugs for CNS disorders, today announced data from two studies evaluating its investigational new drug, Abuse Deterrent Amphetamine Immediate Release (ADAIR), have been selected for a symposia presentation at the virtual 2021 American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Disorders (APSARD) Annual Meeting being held January 15-17, 2021.

Summarized below is the symposia abstract title selected for presentation. The APSARD Annual Meeting agenda and abstracts are available online at the conference website.

Symposia Session: Novel Pharmacology and Technology Approaches to the Non-Medical Use of Stimulants

Date: Friday, January 15, 2021 at 4:05 PM

Presenter: Timothy Wilens, M.D., chief of the Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and is co-director of the Center for Addiction Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital

Abstract Title: Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Studies of an Abuse Deterrent Formulation of Dextroamphetamine

About ADAIR

ADAIR (Abuse Deterrent Amphetamine Immediate Release) is an investigational new drug; a novel, patented formulation of dextroamphetamine designed to deter attempts to crush and snort it or take it by other non-oral routes that can produce a greater “high.” Dextroamphetamine has been used clinically for more than fifty years. It is the same active ingredient used in FDA-approved products, such as Adderall®, Dexedrine®, and Vyvanse®. ADAIR is not approved by the FDA.

About Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a private, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. The Company is focused on the development of new medications to help patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company’s lead investigational product candidate, ADAIR, is a novel formulation of amphetamine immediate release being developed for the treatment of ADHD and narcolepsy.

For more information about the company, please visit www.vallon-pharma.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

*Adderall, Dexedrine, and Vyvanse are registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Investor Contact:
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
(833) 475-8247
vallon@jtcir.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
