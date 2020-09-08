|
Data on weekly deaths (1st - 26th week), 2020
09/08/2020 | 06:15am EDT
HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
Piraeus, 8 September 2020
PRESS RELEASE
Data on weekly deaths: 1st to 26th week, 2020
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces an ad-hoc press release with statistical data depicting the weekly evolution of death counts for the time period from the 1st to the 26th week of 2020. The data refer to the deaths that occurred in the Greek territory during that period due to various causes, including deaths attributed to Covid-19.
A relevant statistical release will be published by ELSTAT on a monthly basis, for as long as the regular monitoring of the evolution of deaths is of interest.
The data included in this publication are compiled within the framework of the Vital Statistics Survey and are provided from all the Municipal Civil Registers of Greece according to the vital events that have been declared and registered up until the date of data transmission. Overdue registrations of deaths are integrated at a later stage in the date of occurrence.
The following tables present data on the weekly evolution of deaths during the first twenty-six (26) weeks of 2020 by gender, age group and usual residence (NUTS 2) of the deceased.
According to these data, the number of deaths in Greece in the first 26 weeks of 2020 amounted to 64,469 (32,253 males and 32,216 females) while for the corresponding period of 2019 amounted to 65,496 (32,901 males and 32,595 females) recording a decrease of 1.57% compared to 2019. The corresponding percentage change for the period 2016 - 2019 is: 8.05% in 2019 compared to 2018 (60,616), -7.82% in 2018 compared to 2017 (65,756) and 8.87% in 2017 compared to 2016 (60,399) (Tables 1, 2, 3 and 4).
Graph 1. Weekly evolution of deaths for the weeks 1st - 26th of the years 2019 and 2020
|
Information on methodological issues:
|
Information on data provision:
|
Population, Employment and Cost of Living Statistics Division
|
tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310
|
Population and Migration Statistics Section
|
e-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr
|
Sophia Bakalidou, tel: +30 213 135 2175
|
e-mail: s.bakalidou@statistics.gr
|
Christos Christou,tel: +30 213 135 2884
|
e-mail: c.christou@statistics.gr
Table 1. Weekly evolution of deaths during weeks 1st - 26th, 2019 and 2020
|
Week
|
2019*
|
2020*
|
Change (%)
|
1st
|
2,706
|
2,748
|
1.55
|
2nd
|
3,105
|
2,921
|
-5.93
|
3rd
|
3,039
|
2,863
|
-5.79
|
4th
|
2,860
|
2,774
|
-3.01
|
5th
|
2,893
|
2,989
|
3.32
|
6th
|
2,772
|
2,848
|
2.74
|
7th
|
2,563
|
2,782
|
8.54
|
8th
|
2,660
|
2,468
|
-7.22
|
9th
|
2,769
|
2,544
|
-8.13
|
10th
|
2,519
|
2,645
|
5.00
|
11th
|
2,470
|
2,594
|
5.02
|
12th
|
2,391
|
2,547
|
6.52
|
13th
|
2,332
|
2,438
|
4.55
|
14th
|
2,413
|
2,450
|
1.53
|
15th
|
2,312
|
2,361
|
2.12
|
16th
|
2,220
|
2,267
|
2.12
|
17th
|
2,403
|
2,202
|
-8.36
|
18th
|
2,360
|
2,306
|
-2.29
|
19th
|
2,323
|
2,125
|
-8.52
|
20th
|
2,268
|
2,473
|
9.04
|
21st
|
2,210
|
2,328
|
5.34
|
22nd
|
2,281
|
1,961
|
-14.03
|
23rd
|
2,285
|
2,102
|
-8.01
|
24th
|
2,547
|
2,209
|
-13.27
|
25th
|
2,376
|
2,349
|
-1.14
|
26th
|
2,419
|
2,175
|
-10.09
|
Total
|
65,496
|
64,469
|
-1.57
*Provisional data
On the basis of the available data, the most significant percentage increase of deaths during the first 26 weeks of 2020 compared to the corresponding period of 2019, was recorded in the 7th week (10/2 - 16/2/2020), an increase of 8.5%, in the 12th week (16/3 - 22/3/2020), which was the first week of the lock-down measures due to Covid-19, with an increase of 6.5% and in the 20th week (11/5 to 17/5 /2020), during which the lock-down measures were lifted, with an increase of 9.0%.
Similarly, the lowest number of deaths during the same period of 2020 compared to 2019, was recorded in the 22nd (25/5 - 31/5/2020), the 24th (8/6 - 14/6/2020) and the 26th (22/6 - 28/6/2020) week, recording a decrease of 14.0%, 13.3% and 10.1%, respectively (Table 1).
It should be noted that data are updated after integration of more recent data or upon revision of already transmitted data by the Registry Offices. Consequently, data may differ from those already published in previous press releases.
Graph 2. Deaths for the weeks 1st - 26th, 2016 - 2020 (cumulative)
Table 2. Deaths for the weeks 1st - 26th, 2016 - 2020 (cumulative)
|
WeekYear
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019*
|
2020*
|
1st
|
2,637
|
3,425
|
2,533
|
2,706
|
2,748
|
1st - 2nd
|
5,275
|
7,105
|
4,986
|
5,811
|
5,669
|
1st - 3rd
|
7,876
|
10,469
|
7,331
|
8,850
|
8,532
|
1st - 4th
|
10,528
|
13,551
|
9,879
|
11,710
|
11,306
|
1st - 5th
|
13,177
|
16,553
|
12,484
|
14,603
|
14,295
|
1st - 6th
|
15,771
|
19,343
|
15,041
|
17,375
|
17,143
|
1st - 7th
|
18,207
|
22,018
|
17,510
|
19,938
|
19,925
|
1st - 8th
|
20,422
|
24,541
|
20,003
|
22,598
|
22,393
|
1st - 9th
|
22,561
|
26,940
|
22,613
|
25,367
|
24,937
|
1st - 10th
|
24,809
|
29,345
|
25,145
|
27,886
|
27,582
|
1st - 11th
|
27,064
|
31,789
|
27,560
|
30,356
|
30,176
|
1st - 12th
|
29,249
|
34,247
|
29,890
|
32,747
|
32,723
|
1st - 13th
|
31,508
|
36,500
|
32,255
|
35,079
|
35,161
|
1st - 14th
|
33,783
|
38,863
|
34,596
|
37,492
|
37,611
|
1st - 15th
|
36,010
|
41,226
|
36,945
|
39,804
|
39,972
|
1st - 16th
|
38,110
|
43,593
|
39,264
|
42,024
|
42,239
|
1st - 17th
|
40,191
|
45,918
|
41,439
|
44,427
|
44,441
|
1st - 18th
|
42,437
|
48,183
|
43,665
|
46,787
|
46,747
|
1st - 19th
|
44,646
|
50,342
|
45,645
|
49,110
|
48,872
|
1st - 20th
|
46,767
|
52,372
|
47,757
|
51,378
|
51,345
|
1st - 21st
|
48,794
|
54,385
|
49,778
|
53,588
|
53,673
|
1st - 22nd
|
50,993
|
56,597
|
52,001
|
55,869
|
55,634
|
1st -23rd
|
52,992
|
58,718
|
54,303
|
58,154
|
57,736
|
1st - 24th
|
55,167
|
60,854
|
56,491
|
60,701
|
59,945
|
1st - 25th
|
58,081
|
63,024
|
58,571
|
63,077
|
62,294
|
1st - 26th
|
60,399
|
65,756
|
60,616
|
65,496
|
64,469
|
Change (%)
|
8.87
|
-7.82
|
8.05
|
-1.57
*Provisional data
Graph 3. Weekly evolution of deaths by sex for the weeks 1st-26th, 2020*
Table 3. Weekly evolution of deaths by sex for the weeks 1st-26th, 2020*
|
Week
|
Total
|
Males
|
Females
|
1st
|
2,748
|
1,387
|
1,361
|
2nd
|
2,921
|
1,509
|
1,412
|
3rd
|
2,863
|
1,398
|
1,465
|
4th
|
2,774
|
1,391
|
1,383
|
5th
|
2,989
|
1,457
|
1,532
|
6th
|
2,848
|
1,407
|
1,441
|
7th
|
2,782
|
1,392
|
1,390
|
8th
|
2,468
|
1,247
|
1,221
|
9th
|
2,544
|
1,291
|
1,253
|
10th
|
2,645
|
1,320
|
1,325
|
11th
|
2,594
|
1,273
|
1,321
|
12th
|
2,547
|
1,251
|
1,296
|
13th
|
2,438
|
1,182
|
1,256
|
14th
|
2,450
|
1,255
|
1,195
|
15th
|
2,361
|
1,189
|
1,172
|
16th
|
2,267
|
1,092
|
1,175
|
17th
|
2,202
|
1,085
|
1,117
|
18th
|
2,306
|
1,156
|
1,150
|
19th
|
2,125
|
1,049
|
1,076
|
20th
|
2,473
|
1,213
|
1,260
|
21st
|
2,328
|
1,187
|
1,141
|
22nd
|
1,961
|
1,031
|
930
|
23rd
|
2,102
|
1,079
|
1,023
|
24th
|
2,209
|
1,128
|
1,081
|
25th
|
2,349
|
1,178
|
1,171
|
26th
|
2,175
|
1,106
|
1,069
|
Total
|
64,469
|
32,253
|
32,216
*Provisional data 4
