Data on weekly deaths (1st - 26th week), 2020

09/08/2020 | 06:15am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 8 September 2020

PRESS RELEASE

Data on weekly deaths: 1st to 26th week, 2020

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces an ad-hoc press release with statistical data depicting the weekly evolution of death counts for the time period from the 1st to the 26th week of 2020. The data refer to the deaths that occurred in the Greek territory during that period due to various causes, including deaths attributed to Covid-19.

A relevant statistical release will be published by ELSTAT on a monthly basis, for as long as the regular monitoring of the evolution of deaths is of interest.

The data included in this publication are compiled within the framework of the Vital Statistics Survey and are provided from all the Municipal Civil Registers of Greece according to the vital events that have been declared and registered up until the date of data transmission. Overdue registrations of deaths are integrated at a later stage in the date of occurrence.

The following tables present data on the weekly evolution of deaths during the first twenty-six (26) weeks of 2020 by gender, age group and usual residence (NUTS 2) of the deceased.

According to these data, the number of deaths in Greece in the first 26 weeks of 2020 amounted to 64,469 (32,253 males and 32,216 females) while for the corresponding period of 2019 amounted to 65,496 (32,901 males and 32,595 females) recording a decrease of 1.57% compared to 2019. The corresponding percentage change for the period 2016 - 2019 is: 8.05% in 2019 compared to 2018 (60,616), -7.82% in 2018 compared to 2017 (65,756) and 8.87% in 2017 compared to 2016 (60,399) (Tables 1, 2, 3 and 4).

Graph 1. Weekly evolution of deaths for the weeks 1st - 26th of the years 2019 and 2020

*provisional data

Information on methodological issues:

Information on data provision:

Population, Employment and Cost of Living Statistics Division

tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Population and Migration Statistics Section

e-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Sophia Bakalidou, tel: +30 213 135 2175

e-mail: s.bakalidou@statistics.gr

Christos Christou,tel: +30 213 135 2884

e-mail: c.christou@statistics.gr

Table 1. Weekly evolution of deaths during weeks 1st - 26th, 2019 and 2020

Week

2019*

2020*

Change (%)

1st

2,706

2,748

1.55

2nd

3,105

2,921

-5.93

3rd

3,039

2,863

-5.79

4th

2,860

2,774

-3.01

5th

2,893

2,989

3.32

6th

2,772

2,848

2.74

7th

2,563

2,782

8.54

8th

2,660

2,468

-7.22

9th

2,769

2,544

-8.13

10th

2,519

2,645

5.00

11th

2,470

2,594

5.02

12th

2,391

2,547

6.52

13th

2,332

2,438

4.55

14th

2,413

2,450

1.53

15th

2,312

2,361

2.12

16th

2,220

2,267

2.12

17th

2,403

2,202

-8.36

18th

2,360

2,306

-2.29

19th

2,323

2,125

-8.52

20th

2,268

2,473

9.04

21st

2,210

2,328

5.34

22nd

2,281

1,961

-14.03

23rd

2,285

2,102

-8.01

24th

2,547

2,209

-13.27

25th

2,376

2,349

-1.14

26th

2,419

2,175

-10.09

Total

65,496

64,469

-1.57

*Provisional data

On the basis of the available data, the most significant percentage increase of deaths during the first 26 weeks of 2020 compared to the corresponding period of 2019, was recorded in the 7th week (10/2 - 16/2/2020), an increase of 8.5%, in the 12th week (16/3 - 22/3/2020), which was the first week of the lock-down measures due to Covid-19, with an increase of 6.5% and in the 20th week (11/5 to 17/5 /2020), during which the lock-down measures were lifted, with an increase of 9.0%.

Similarly, the lowest number of deaths during the same period of 2020 compared to 2019, was recorded in the 22nd (25/5 - 31/5/2020), the 24th (8/6 - 14/6/2020) and the 26th (22/6 - 28/6/2020) week, recording a decrease of 14.0%, 13.3% and 10.1%, respectively (Table 1).

It should be noted that data are updated after integration of more recent data or upon revision of already transmitted data by the Registry Offices. Consequently, data may differ from those already published in previous press releases.

Graph 2. Deaths for the weeks 1st - 26th, 2016 - 2020 (cumulative)

*Provisional data

Table 2. Deaths for the weeks 1st - 26th, 2016 - 2020 (cumulative)

WeekYear

2016

2017

2018

2019*

2020*

1st

2,637

3,425

2,533

2,706

2,748

1st - 2nd

5,275

7,105

4,986

5,811

5,669

1st - 3rd

7,876

10,469

7,331

8,850

8,532

1st - 4th

10,528

13,551

9,879

11,710

11,306

1st - 5th

13,177

16,553

12,484

14,603

14,295

1st - 6th

15,771

19,343

15,041

17,375

17,143

1st - 7th

18,207

22,018

17,510

19,938

19,925

1st - 8th

20,422

24,541

20,003

22,598

22,393

1st - 9th

22,561

26,940

22,613

25,367

24,937

1st - 10th

24,809

29,345

25,145

27,886

27,582

1st - 11th

27,064

31,789

27,560

30,356

30,176

1st - 12th

29,249

34,247

29,890

32,747

32,723

1st - 13th

31,508

36,500

32,255

35,079

35,161

1st - 14th

33,783

38,863

34,596

37,492

37,611

1st - 15th

36,010

41,226

36,945

39,804

39,972

1st - 16th

38,110

43,593

39,264

42,024

42,239

1st - 17th

40,191

45,918

41,439

44,427

44,441

1st - 18th

42,437

48,183

43,665

46,787

46,747

1st - 19th

44,646

50,342

45,645

49,110

48,872

1st - 20th

46,767

52,372

47,757

51,378

51,345

1st - 21st

48,794

54,385

49,778

53,588

53,673

1st - 22nd

50,993

56,597

52,001

55,869

55,634

1st -23rd

52,992

58,718

54,303

58,154

57,736

1st - 24th

55,167

60,854

56,491

60,701

59,945

1st - 25th

58,081

63,024

58,571

63,077

62,294

1st - 26th

60,399

65,756

60,616

65,496

64,469

Change (%)

8.87

-7.82

8.05

-1.57

*Provisional data

Graph 3. Weekly evolution of deaths by sex for the weeks 1st-26th, 2020*

Table 3. Weekly evolution of deaths by sex for the weeks 1st-26th, 2020*

Week

Total

Males

Females

1st

2,748

1,387

1,361

2nd

2,921

1,509

1,412

3rd

2,863

1,398

1,465

4th

2,774

1,391

1,383

5th

2,989

1,457

1,532

6th

2,848

1,407

1,441

7th

2,782

1,392

1,390

8th

2,468

1,247

1,221

9th

2,544

1,291

1,253

10th

2,645

1,320

1,325

11th

2,594

1,273

1,321

12th

2,547

1,251

1,296

13th

2,438

1,182

1,256

14th

2,450

1,255

1,195

15th

2,361

1,189

1,172

16th

2,267

1,092

1,175

17th

2,202

1,085

1,117

18th

2,306

1,156

1,150

19th

2,125

1,049

1,076

20th

2,473

1,213

1,260

21st

2,328

1,187

1,141

22nd

1,961

1,031

930

23rd

2,102

1,079

1,023

24th

2,209

1,128

1,081

25th

2,349

1,178

1,171

26th

2,175

1,106

1,069

Total

64,469

32,253

32,216

*Provisional data 4

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 10:14:02 UTC
