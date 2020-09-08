Data on weekly deaths (1st - 26th week), 2020

HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 8 September 2020

PRESS RELEASE

Data on weekly deaths: 1st to 26th week, 2020

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces an ad-hoc press release with statistical data depicting the weekly evolution of death counts for the time period from the 1st to the 26th week of 2020. The data refer to the deaths that occurred in the Greek territory during that period due to various causes, including deaths attributed to Covid-19.

A relevant statistical release will be published by ELSTAT on a monthly basis, for as long as the regular monitoring of the evolution of deaths is of interest.

The data included in this publication are compiled within the framework of the Vital Statistics Survey and are provided from all the Municipal Civil Registers of Greece according to the vital events that have been declared and registered up until the date of data transmission. Overdue registrations of deaths are integrated at a later stage in the date of occurrence.

The following tables present data on the weekly evolution of deaths during the first twenty-six (26) weeks of 2020 by gender, age group and usual residence (NUTS 2) of the deceased.

According to these data, the number of deaths in Greece in the first 26 weeks of 2020 amounted to 64,469 (32,253 males and 32,216 females) while for the corresponding period of 2019 amounted to 65,496 (32,901 males and 32,595 females) recording a decrease of 1.57% compared to 2019. The corresponding percentage change for the period 2016 - 2019 is: 8.05% in 2019 compared to 2018 (60,616), -7.82% in 2018 compared to 2017 (65,756) and 8.87% in 2017 compared to 2016 (60,399) (Tables 1, 2, 3 and 4).

Graph 1. Weekly evolution of deaths for the weeks 1st - 26th of the years 2019 and 2020

*provisional data

Information on methodological issues: Information on data provision: Population, Employment and Cost of Living Statistics Division tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310 Population and Migration Statistics Section e-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr Sophia Bakalidou, tel: +30 213 135 2175 e-mail: s.bakalidou@statistics.gr Christos Christou,tel: +30 213 135 2884 e-mail: c.christou@statistics.gr

Table 1. Weekly evolution of deaths during weeks 1st - 26th, 2019 and 2020

Week 2019* 2020* Change (%) 1st 2,706 2,748 1.55 2nd 3,105 2,921 -5.93 3rd 3,039 2,863 -5.79 4th 2,860 2,774 -3.01 5th 2,893 2,989 3.32 6th 2,772 2,848 2.74 7th 2,563 2,782 8.54 8th 2,660 2,468 -7.22 9th 2,769 2,544 -8.13 10th 2,519 2,645 5.00 11th 2,470 2,594 5.02 12th 2,391 2,547 6.52 13th 2,332 2,438 4.55 14th 2,413 2,450 1.53 15th 2,312 2,361 2.12 16th 2,220 2,267 2.12 17th 2,403 2,202 -8.36 18th 2,360 2,306 -2.29 19th 2,323 2,125 -8.52 20th 2,268 2,473 9.04 21st 2,210 2,328 5.34 22nd 2,281 1,961 -14.03 23rd 2,285 2,102 -8.01 24th 2,547 2,209 -13.27 25th 2,376 2,349 -1.14 26th 2,419 2,175 -10.09 Total 65,496 64,469 -1.57

*Provisional data

On the basis of the available data, the most significant percentage increase of deaths during the first 26 weeks of 2020 compared to the corresponding period of 2019, was recorded in the 7th week (10/2 - 16/2/2020), an increase of 8.5%, in the 12th week (16/3 - 22/3/2020), which was the first week of the lock-down measures due to Covid-19, with an increase of 6.5% and in the 20th week (11/5 to 17/5 /2020), during which the lock-down measures were lifted, with an increase of 9.0%.

Similarly, the lowest number of deaths during the same period of 2020 compared to 2019, was recorded in the 22nd (25/5 - 31/5/2020), the 24th (8/6 - 14/6/2020) and the 26th (22/6 - 28/6/2020) week, recording a decrease of 14.0%, 13.3% and 10.1%, respectively (Table 1).

It should be noted that data are updated after integration of more recent data or upon revision of already transmitted data by the Registry Offices. Consequently, data may differ from those already published in previous press releases.

Graph 2. Deaths for the weeks 1st - 26th, 2016 - 2020 (cumulative)

*Provisional data

Table 2. Deaths for the weeks 1st - 26th, 2016 - 2020 (cumulative)

WeekYear 2016 2017 2018 2019* 2020* 1st 2,637 3,425 2,533 2,706 2,748 1st - 2nd 5,275 7,105 4,986 5,811 5,669 1st - 3rd 7,876 10,469 7,331 8,850 8,532 1st - 4th 10,528 13,551 9,879 11,710 11,306 1st - 5th 13,177 16,553 12,484 14,603 14,295 1st - 6th 15,771 19,343 15,041 17,375 17,143 1st - 7th 18,207 22,018 17,510 19,938 19,925 1st - 8th 20,422 24,541 20,003 22,598 22,393 1st - 9th 22,561 26,940 22,613 25,367 24,937 1st - 10th 24,809 29,345 25,145 27,886 27,582 1st - 11th 27,064 31,789 27,560 30,356 30,176 1st - 12th 29,249 34,247 29,890 32,747 32,723 1st - 13th 31,508 36,500 32,255 35,079 35,161 1st - 14th 33,783 38,863 34,596 37,492 37,611 1st - 15th 36,010 41,226 36,945 39,804 39,972 1st - 16th 38,110 43,593 39,264 42,024 42,239 1st - 17th 40,191 45,918 41,439 44,427 44,441 1st - 18th 42,437 48,183 43,665 46,787 46,747 1st - 19th 44,646 50,342 45,645 49,110 48,872 1st - 20th 46,767 52,372 47,757 51,378 51,345 1st - 21st 48,794 54,385 49,778 53,588 53,673 1st - 22nd 50,993 56,597 52,001 55,869 55,634 1st -23rd 52,992 58,718 54,303 58,154 57,736 1st - 24th 55,167 60,854 56,491 60,701 59,945 1st - 25th 58,081 63,024 58,571 63,077 62,294 1st - 26th 60,399 65,756 60,616 65,496 64,469 Change (%) 8.87 -7.82 8.05 -1.57 *Provisional data

Graph 3. Weekly evolution of deaths by sex for the weeks 1st-26th, 2020*

Table 3. Weekly evolution of deaths by sex for the weeks 1st-26th, 2020*

Week Total Males Females 1st 2,748 1,387 1,361 2nd 2,921 1,509 1,412 3rd 2,863 1,398 1,465 4th 2,774 1,391 1,383 5th 2,989 1,457 1,532 6th 2,848 1,407 1,441 7th 2,782 1,392 1,390 8th 2,468 1,247 1,221 9th 2,544 1,291 1,253 10th 2,645 1,320 1,325 11th 2,594 1,273 1,321 12th 2,547 1,251 1,296 13th 2,438 1,182 1,256 14th 2,450 1,255 1,195 15th 2,361 1,189 1,172 16th 2,267 1,092 1,175 17th 2,202 1,085 1,117 18th 2,306 1,156 1,150 19th 2,125 1,049 1,076 20th 2,473 1,213 1,260 21st 2,328 1,187 1,141 22nd 1,961 1,031 930 23rd 2,102 1,079 1,023 24th 2,209 1,128 1,081 25th 2,349 1,178 1,171 26th 2,175 1,106 1,069 Total 64,469 32,253 32,216

*Provisional data 4