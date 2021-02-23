Log in
DataLink's Evoke360 Solution Receives NCQA HEDIS® Measurement Year 2020 Certification for Health Plan Measures and Allowable Adjustment Measures

02/23/2021 | 10:02am EST
DataLink Software (DataLink), a leading provider of integrated population health applications, interoperability, provider engagement and value-based care performance management solutions to healthcare providers and payers, today announces that its Evoke360 population health solution has achieved the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) certification for the Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) Health Plan Measurement Year MY 2020 for Health Plan Measures and Allowable Adjustment Measures. NCQA’s HEDIS Health Plan Measures and Allowable Adjustment Measures Certifications are precise, automated testing that verifies compliance with HEDIS Specifications and with the Rules for Allowable Adjustments of HEDIS.

“This important certification ensures that Evoke360 demonstrates the highest level of integrity for the benefit of health plans and their members,” says Josh Hetler, executive vice president, Business Intelligence, DataLink. “HEDIS measures are critical to the overall healthcare ecosystem because they enable payers to analyze data as it relates to their performance. Our solution provides 360-degree visibility into the plan member’s health status.”

Evoke360 effectively enables providers to identify open care gaps for proactive closure and provides multi-payer data to inform clinical next steps for quality and risk adjustment program improvements.

Hetler adds, "Evoke360 assists payers with value-based contract performance improvement by meeting the need for a complete interoperable solution that aligns stakeholders in one source that elevates care management insights, improves health outcomes and reduces costs.”

About DataLink Software

Founded in 2001, DataLink is a healthcare technology company that empowers better health by delivering real-time data aggregation, EHR connectivity, and dynamic dashboards and reporting to payers, providers and care partners. DataLink promotes the collaboration of multiple stakeholders across the care continuum, providing a holistic, real-time view of the entire spectrum of patient data, and its intelligent, data-driven solutions drive value by reducing the cost of care, improving quality scores, ensuring risk adjustment accuracy, and simplifying healthcare navigation. For more information, visit www.datalinksoftware.com.


© Business Wire 2021
