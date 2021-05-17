DataLocker to Attend RSA® Conference 2021 Virtual Experience, Offer Free Drive Promo

DataLocker, Inc., a leading provider of encrypted storage solutions, today announced their attendance at the RSA® Conference 2021 Virtual Experience from May 17-20.

DataLocker will be included in the RSAC Digital Marketplace, which goes live May 19. Here, attendees can learn about DataLocker’s full line of data protection solutions, and even take advantage of an event-specific promotion on their encrypted drives.

“As providers of market-leading security solutions, we’re proud to once again attend RSAC in this new digital format,” says Jay Kim, CEO and Founder of DataLocker. “We’ll have plenty of information about our solutions in the RSAC Digital Marketplace, and we’re also excited to be offering some of our encrypted drives free to select event virtual event attendees that want to test our solutions for future implementation.”

Registered attendees interested in a free DataLocker drive can sign up by visiting DataLocker’s RSAC Digital Marketplace page (requires event log in) and following links to a promotional landing page. Select attendees will qualify for a free test version of one of DataLocker’s secure drives (event limit of 25 units, with one per attendee that signs up. First come, first served). Qualified attendees can choose between DataLocker’s latest secure and high-capacity drive, the FIPS 140-2 level 3 certified DL4 FE, and their small, ultra-portable encrypted thumb drive, the Sentry K300.

For more information on DataLocker, visit datalocker.com. To see if you qualify for a free DataLocker drive, visit DataLocker’s RSAC Digital Marketplace page (requires event log in) and follow the links to the promo page.

About DataLocker

DataLocker is a world leader in encryption solutions. With over 35 patents, our technology is at the heart of almost every encrypted hardware and software solution in the market. Our award-winning product line includes everything from encrypted hardware and cloud storage to remote device management. They’re proud to be used by two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies as well as by security and military agencies at the highest levels of the Federal Government. Their products combine convenience with usability and state-of-the-art security to give users a “Simply Secure” experience. datalocker.com.

