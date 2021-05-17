Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DataLocker to Attend RSA® Conference 2021 Virtual Experience, Offer Free Drive Promo

05/17/2021 | 08:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DataLocker, Inc., a leading provider of encrypted storage solutions, today announced their attendance at the RSA® Conference 2021 Virtual Experience from May 17-20.

DataLocker will be included in the RSAC Digital Marketplace, which goes live May 19. Here, attendees can learn about DataLocker’s full line of data protection solutions, and even take advantage of an event-specific promotion on their encrypted drives.

“As providers of market-leading security solutions, we’re proud to once again attend RSAC in this new digital format,” says Jay Kim, CEO and Founder of DataLocker. “We’ll have plenty of information about our solutions in the RSAC Digital Marketplace, and we’re also excited to be offering some of our encrypted drives free to select event virtual event attendees that want to test our solutions for future implementation.”

Registered attendees interested in a free DataLocker drive can sign up by visiting DataLocker’s RSAC Digital Marketplace page (requires event log in) and following links to a promotional landing page. Select attendees will qualify for a free test version of one of DataLocker’s secure drives (event limit of 25 units, with one per attendee that signs up. First come, first served). Qualified attendees can choose between DataLocker’s latest secure and high-capacity drive, the FIPS 140-2 level 3 certified DL4 FE, and their small, ultra-portable encrypted thumb drive, the Sentry K300.

For more information on DataLocker, visit datalocker.com. To see if you qualify for a free DataLocker drive, visit DataLocker’s RSAC Digital Marketplace page (requires event log in) and follow the links to the promo page.

About DataLocker

DataLocker is a world leader in encryption solutions. With over 35 patents, our technology is at the heart of almost every encrypted hardware and software solution in the market. Our award-winning product line includes everything from encrypted hardware and cloud storage to remote device management. They’re proud to be used by two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies as well as by security and military agencies at the highest levels of the Federal Government. Their products combine convenience with usability and state-of-the-art security to give users a “Simply Secure experience. datalocker.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:50aGrizzly Outlines 18 High-Priority Battery Metals Targets and Expands Land Position in Southeastern British Columbia, Canada
NE
08:50aFASTLABS  : Adds New COVID-19 Testing Site at Dolphin Mall
BU
08:50aGaensel Energy Group, Inc. Announces Filing of Q1 2021 Quarterly Filings on OTC Markets
NE
08:50aCONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS  : to Present at the Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
BU
08:49aSUN COUNTRY AIRLINES  : And cvg airport welcome new service today
AQ
08:49aWIZZ AIR  : Biggest ever wizz air network in italy as the airline announces a new base in rome fiumicino; 4 based aircraft and 32 new routes starting in july
AQ
08:49aEMBRAER S A  : Delta expands Boston and New York service with new flights to popular destinations
AQ
08:48aPRA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08:47aCAT9  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:47aRUMBLEON, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Bitcoin hits 3-month low and then rallies on Musk tweets
2Bitcoin price lower after Musk tweet
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Dollar holds firm as virus restrictions in Asia unnerve investors
5China's factory output slows as bottlenecks crimp production

HOT NEWS