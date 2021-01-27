DataStax Delivers Scale-Out Enterprise Event Streaming for Modern Data Apps

Launches DataStax Luna Streaming, Production-Ready Distribution and “Subscription-to-Success” for Apache Pulsar

DataStax today announced the acquisition of Kesque, a cloud messaging service fully managed and powered by Apache Pulsar, to accelerate delivering open-source, scale-out, cloud-native enterprise event streaming for modern data apps. DataStax also announced the general availability of DataStax Luna Streaming, a production-ready, open-source distribution and support subscription for Apache Pulsar.

Apache Pulsar is a cloud-native, distributed event streaming platform that can manage hundreds of billions of events per day, providing API compatibility with Apache Kafka. With the Kesque acquisition, DataStax enables technology leaders to deliver modern data apps with infinite scalability, accelerated developer velocity, and elastic, serverless cloud economics.

"We've been partnering with enterprises using distributed data at scale for over a decade and understand their requirements," said Chet Kapoor, Chairman and CEO at DataStax. "There is a strong demand for a database as powerful as Cassandra coupled with scale-out event streaming - both halves of an enterprise data architecture. We are excited to innovate beyond the database and support enterprises with both world-class streaming and database technologies to power modern data apps."

“Organizations begin to adopt event streaming when they realize how widely distributed their processes, systems and data have become, how much broader their ecosystems are, the speed at which they must now operate to compete and how critical it is to collect and correlate massively distributed data at high speeds,” according to Maureen Fleming, IDC’s program vice president for intelligent process automation. “It’s fair to think about event streaming as a superglue for transformation.”

“Pulsar is designed to handle fast, high-scale data streaming requirements. We are excited to see the Pulsar community continue to grow with companies like DataStax introducing support subscriptions and contributing to the Apache Pulsar community,” said Sendur Sellakumar, Chief Product Officer, Splunk.

Introducing DataStax Luna Streaming

Luna Streaming is a ‘subscription-to-success’ with Apache Pulsar service that includes both a free, production-ready distribution of Apache Pulsar and optional subscription tiers for enterprise support and expertise from DataStax. The new SLA and SLO-backed subscription provides enterprises with access to a dedicated staff of highly skilled support engineers, who are experts at operating distributed Apache Pulsar clusters at scale.

Collaborating with the Apache Pulsar Community

The Apache Pulsar project meets the needs of real-time event streaming use-cases required by modern data apps, including data pipelines, microservices, and stream processing. Its cloud-native architecture and built-in multi-tenancy differentiate it from its predecessors and position it as an enterprise-ready, event streaming platform. Apache Pulsar is used by organizations, such as: Verizon Media, Yahoo, Tencent, Nutanix, and Splunk Inc.

Hear What Enterprises and Partners Have to Say:

Liquid Analytics drives real-time decisions across Finance, Sales, Marketing, and HR organizations through its AI-based platform, Liquid Decisions. “Our job is to help companies make complex and measurable decisions by mining the data that defines their business. Our work with DataStax enables us to unlock the power of data and event streaming on a global scale. With DataStax, Liquid Decisions will provide customers secure, real-time decisions. Together, Liquid Analytics and DataStax enable customers to respond to business changes faster than ever before.” - Vish Canaran, Data Science Officer, Liquid Analytics

Persistent Systems is a global solutions company delivering digital business acceleration, enterprise modernization and digital product engineering. “Our customers are looking for a reliable, cloud-native, distributed event streaming platform for successful app modernization. Streaming with Apache Pulsar simplifies and accelerates app modernization for enterprises by offering enterprise-grade support. We are working with DataStax to bring this to all our clients as they accelerate their modernization journey.” - Sandeep Kalra, CEO, Member of the Board, Persistent Systems

About DataStax

DataStax is the open, multi-cloud stack for modern data apps. DataStax gives enterprises the freedom of choice, simplicity, and true cloud economics to deploy massive data, delivered via APIs, powering rich interactions on multi-cloud, open source and Kubernetes.

DataStax is built on proven Apache Cassandra™, Apache Pulsar™ streaming, and the Stargate open source API platform. DataStax Astra is the new stack for modern data apps as-a-service, built on the scale-out, cloud-native, open source K8ssandra.

DataStax powers modern data apps for 500 of the world’s most demanding enterprises including The Home Depot, T-Mobile, Intuit and half of the Fortune 100.

© 2021 DataStax, All Rights Reserved. DataStax is a registered trademark of DataStax, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

Apache, Apache Cassandra, Cassandra, Apache Pulsar, Pulsar and Apache Kafka are either registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation or its subsidiaries in Canada, the United States, and/or other countries.

