DataTrace Announces Support of ALTA Good Deeds Foundation

DataTrace Information Services LLC, the nation’s largest provider of data and automation solutions to the title and settlement services industry, today announced that it is a Founding Donor of the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by the American Land Title Association (ALTA). ALTA established the Foundation in October to enhance the charitable efforts of title and settlement professionals by providing grants to 501(c)(3) organizations that support housing needs, as well as those that provide relief during national emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are extremely proud to be one of the Founding Donors of the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation,” said Robert Karraa, president of DataTrace. “The ALTA Good Deeds Foundation will amplify the already tremendous work that title professionals have been doing in their communities, especially since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re honored to be a part of this mission.”

DataTrace is one more than 40 companies, organizations and individuals that make up the Foundation’s Founding Donors. Companies or individuals will be considered founding donors if they contribute at certain levels by the end of 2020. Donations can be made at www.altagooddeeds.org.

“As we like to say at the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation, ‘Good Deeds Grow Communities,’” said Foundation Board Chair Mary O’Donnell, president and CEO of Westcor Land Title Insurance Co. “All of us at the Foundation thank the ALTA community of title professionals for their overwhelming generosity. I could not be prouder of our group of Founding Donors who exceeded all of our expectations with their giving spirits.”

ALTA Good Deeds Foundation Accepting Grant Applications Through January 31, 2021

The ALTA Good Deeds Foundation initially will focus on providing charitable grants to recognized 501(c)(3) organizations and relief during national emergencies. The Foundation’s grant application process will be open twice annually with deadlines of Jan. 31 and July 31. The first grant application cycle opened Dec. 1, 2020 and will close Jan. 31, 2021.

“The Foundation will award grants and support title professionals as they work to build and strengthen their local communities and exemplify the title industry’s values of We Lead, We Deliver, We Protect,” said ALTA CEO Diane Tomb. “I look forward to seeing the wealth of opportunities this will bring for DataTrace, the Foundation and the ALTA community to be of service.”

About DataTrace

DataTrace Information Services, LLC provides advanced real estate title search technology, automation and production services that enable settlement services companies to quickly access and search regional title databases through a secure application. The DataTrace system delivers title history information, property tax assessment and payment data, document images and property profiles in 47 states across the United States. With its significant geographical coverage, DataTrace title plant and tax database is the broadest and most comprehensive title information system available and is used by the largest national title insurance underwriters. For additional information, visit www.DataTraceTitle.com.

About ALTA Good Deeds Foundation

The American Land Title Association founded the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation in 2020 to bolster the charitable efforts of title and settlement professionals and help people with housing needs as well as those adversely impacted by national emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic. The Foundation has a pending application for 501(c)(3) status in the United States.

