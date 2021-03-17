Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DataTrace Named One of the Most Innovative Technology Companies in Real Estate by HousingWire Magazine

03/17/2021 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DataTrace® Information Services LLC, the nation’s largest provider of data and automation solutions to the title and settlement services industry, announced today that it has been recognized by HousingWire Magazine as a HW Tech100™ Real Estate winner.

The HW Tech100 program provides housing professionals with a comprehensive list of the most innovative and impactful companies that can be leveraged to identify partners and solutions to the problems that mortgage lenders and real estate professionals face every day.

“At DataTrace, our goal is to provide underwriters and title agents with the data and technology they need to make confident decisions, produce quality and, ultimately, accelerate the closing process,” said Robert Karraa president of DataTrace. “This recognition reflects the efforts of our people and the impact of our solutions in supporting our customers' growth and success throughout the extraordinary circumstances of the last year.”

DataTrace was recognized for its advanced real estate data and market-leading title search technology, automation and examination solutions, which help title and settlement services providers streamline processes, gain competitive intelligence and position for future growth. The company’s solutions are powered by an extensive collection of real estate title plants, tax data and recorded property data, including more than 7 billion land record images.

“After the uncertainty and unpredictability of last year, we expected a greater adoption of technology. However, these 100 real estate and mortgage companies took digital disruption to a whole new level and propelled a complete digital revolution, leaving a digital legacy that will impact borrowers, clients and companies for years to come,” said Brena Nath, HousingWire’s HW+ managing editor.

About DataTrace

DataTrace Information Services, LLC provides advanced real estate title search technology, automation and production services that enable settlement services companies to quickly access and search regional title databases through a secure application. The DataTrace system delivers title history information, property tax assessment and payment data, document images and property profiles in 47 states across the United States. With its significant geographical coverage, DataTrace title plant and tax database is the broadest and most comprehensive title information system available and is used by the largest national title insurance underwriters. For additional information, visit www.DataTraceTitle.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:13aIndia, UAE vow to strengthen energy cooperation - minister
RE
11:13aTRANSPLACE  : Expands Logistics Technology Platform to Europe with its Newest Technology Release and the Opening of an Office in the Netherlands
BU
11:11aArasan announces its next generation of C-PHY / D-PHY Combo IP core compliant with the latest MIPI Specifications
PR
11:11aTRANSACT  : Announces Nacha WEB Debit Account Validation Rule Preparedness
BU
11:10aDollar flat to slightly up ahead of Fed guidance
RE
11:10aCANADA SILVER COBALT WORKS  : Progress Update on Bench-Scale Pilot Plant Processing of Mineralized Material from the Cobalt Camp
AQ
11:09aNEXTERA ENERGY INC  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:09aEGUANA TECHNOLOGIES  : Announces Debt Settlement Agreement with ITOCHU Corporation and Closing of Shares for Debt Transactions
AQ
11:09aSNIPP INTERACTIVE  : And shiseido canada announce technology partnership
AQ
11:09aTRANSURBAN  : EYEFI secures first order from FUJITSU and further orders from the Department of Transport
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Huawei CFO lawyers seek to add more evidence contesting U.S. extradition
2POWER PLAY: Volkswagen abruptly pulls plug on South Korean battery makers
3MORPHOSYS AG : MORPHOSYS : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
4Oil slips further on Europe demand concerns
5PLUG POWER INC. : PLUG POWER : RESTATES RESULTS; Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Upcoming Dea..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ