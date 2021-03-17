DataTrace Named One of the Most Innovative Technology Companies in Real Estate by HousingWire Magazine

DataTrace® Information Services LLC, the nation’s largest provider of data and automation solutions to the title and settlement services industry, announced today that it has been recognized by HousingWire Magazine as a HW Tech100™ Real Estate winner.

The HW Tech100 program provides housing professionals with a comprehensive list of the most innovative and impactful companies that can be leveraged to identify partners and solutions to the problems that mortgage lenders and real estate professionals face every day.

“At DataTrace, our goal is to provide underwriters and title agents with the data and technology they need to make confident decisions, produce quality and, ultimately, accelerate the closing process,” said Robert Karraa president of DataTrace. “This recognition reflects the efforts of our people and the impact of our solutions in supporting our customers' growth and success throughout the extraordinary circumstances of the last year.”

DataTrace was recognized for its advanced real estate data and market-leading title search technology, automation and examination solutions, which help title and settlement services providers streamline processes, gain competitive intelligence and position for future growth. The company’s solutions are powered by an extensive collection of real estate title plants, tax data and recorded property data, including more than 7 billion land record images.

“After the uncertainty and unpredictability of last year, we expected a greater adoption of technology. However, these 100 real estate and mortgage companies took digital disruption to a whole new level and propelled a complete digital revolution, leaving a digital legacy that will impact borrowers, clients and companies for years to come,” said Brena Nath, HousingWire’s HW+ managing editor.

About DataTrace

DataTrace Information Services, LLC provides advanced real estate title search technology, automation and production services that enable settlement services companies to quickly access and search regional title databases through a secure application. The DataTrace system delivers title history information, property tax assessment and payment data, document images and property profiles in 47 states across the United States. With its significant geographical coverage, DataTrace title plant and tax database is the broadest and most comprehensive title information system available and is used by the largest national title insurance underwriters. For additional information, visit www.DataTraceTitle.com.

