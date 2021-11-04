Dataiku Launches on Google Cloud Marketplace

On Google Cloud Marketplace, Dataiku will further deliver the power of Everyday AI in the cloud

Dataiku, the platform for Everyday AI, announced today that it is available on Google Cloud Marketplace. Now customers can benefit from the simplified procurement and deployment experiences Google Cloud Marketplace offers, such as including Dataiku on their Google Cloud bill. Purchasing Dataiku through Google Cloud Marketplace also enables customers to count 100% of their spend on a Dataiku subscription toward their Google Cloud consumption commitment and apply available Google Cloud credits to the purchase. This enables customers to quickly gain value from Dataiku’s artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics capabilities.

"We are committed to helping organizations realize the business value of AI at scale, and launching on Google Cloud Marketplace gives us another avenue to do so," said David Tharpe, SVP Ecosystem and Alliances, Dataiku. "This partnership will enable more companies to seamlessly scale their AI projects and deliver exceptional results.”

With this new Marketplace offering, businesses can leverage Dataiku’s capabilities on Google Cloud and begin to visualize, transform, analyze datasets and build AI applications on Google Cloud. This enables businesses to build and deploy AI applications for improved customer sales and service, AI and analytics insights, back office automation, operational improvements, better employee and customer experiences and more in any industry.

“With the power of Dataiku offered on Google Cloud Marketplace, our teams have the tools they need to build, discover, and deploy AI projects at scale,” said Silvio Giorgio, General Manager, Data Science at Australia Post. “This ability to effectively scale our AI efforts directly impacts our business, allowing us to better serve our customers in the years to come.”

Dataiku’s unified AI platform features native connections to Google Cloud storage, compute, and AI cloud services. Dataiku customers can connect to, store, and process any data anywhere at any scale using Google Cloud. They can also take advantage of Dataiku’s unique push-down execution to access Google Cloud’s elastically scalable compute services, only paying for what they need. Coders and clickers will gain more business value from AI by having access to one platform with AI services like Natural Language and Google Cloud Vision for object detection, sentiment analysis, content management and more.

“Organizations today require AI and analytics solutions that enable projects to be built and delivered at scale,” said Manvinder Singh, Director, Technology Partnerships, Google Cloud. “We're pleased to have Dataiku join the Google Cloud Marketplace so customers can use Dataiku along with the simplicity and ease-of-use of Google Cloud Marketplace's one-stop-shopping environment.”

Get started with a 14 day free trial of Dataiku on the Google Cloud Marketplace here.

Register for the TechCrunch webinar “Build Sustainable AI Business Value with Dataiku and Google Cloud” on November 8, 2021.

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the platform for Everyday AI, systemizing the use of data for exceptional business results. Organizations that use Dataiku elevate their people (whether technical and working in code or on the business side and low- or no-code) to extraordinary, arming them with the ability to make better day-to-day decisions with data.

At its core, Dataiku allows companies to leverage one central solution to design, deploy, and manage AI and analytics applications. Dataiku also facilitates using prebuilt components and automation wherever possible to streamline work processes as well as consistent management and governance across teams and projects to create transparent, repeatable, and scalable AI and analytics programs.

Dataiku was founded in 2013 and has been leading the charge in the democratization of AI ever since. The company raised $400 million at a $4.6 billion valuation in their most recent Series E funding round in August 2021. Stay connected with us on Twitter (@dataiku) and on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211104005179/en/